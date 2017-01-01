By: Tracey E. Schelmetic With the complexity of most organizations' IT needs on the rise, it's critical that companies not only beef up their call and network accounting, but make sure it's adapted to the way employees work today.
By: Laura Stotler Today's human resources departments can utilize HCM solutions to handle management and automation of routine tasks, freeing up personnel to focus on people-oriented problems and solutions.
By: Tracey E. Schelmetic If it's your goal to improve the customer experience in 2017, it's your internal call center management processes you need to look to. Even small changes can lead to significant improvements.
By: Frank Griffin A new report reveals that growth in Video Communication Platform as a Service (Video PaaS) and conferencing around the world is far behind the North American region, but making gains.