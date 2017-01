Now and Then: The VoIP Market Ahead By: Steve Anderson

See Next Big Thing From Digium @ITEXPO By: Rich Tehrani

New FCC Head Approves $170M for Broadband, Job Creation By: Paula Bernier

Plantronics Announces New Business Intelligence Services

By: Steve Anderson

Plantronics recently announced its new Plantronics Manager Pro v3.9 system, which provides a wealth of data on headset users for later analysis.

IoT Creates Challenges and Opportunity for Network Monetization

By: Laura Stotler

Network equipment manufacturers need to rethink their strategies for software and solution monetization to remain competitive in the era of IoT and network transformation.

Video and UC Services Are Disruptive But Essential Business Tools

By: Laura Stotler

When properly integrated with back-end applications and systems for call accounting and management, videoconferencing and UC services can enable tremendous business benefits.

Gartner Grants Calabrio Visionary Status

By: Maurice Nagle

This week Gartner announced its Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management, and singled out Calabrio as a visionary in the space.

Itron and Bsquare First to Provide App Community for Grid Edge Devices

By: Ken Briodagh

Itron to demonstrate dynamic app delivery for smart devices using Bsquare DataV

