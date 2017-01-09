ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
Last Updated: 11:06 AM EST - Jan 16, 2017

Ingate President Says SIP, WebRTC Are Hot Trends for 2017
By: Paula Bernier
TMC interviews Ingate Systems President Steven Johnson on the eve of ITEXPO.

Dedicated Team Integral to the Digital Transformation
By: Laura Stotler
Assembling a dedicated team to plan and implement network infrastructure overhaul is key to a successful digital transformation.

USDOT Announces New Federal Committee on Automation
By: Ken Briodagh
According to a recent announcement, the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) is establishing a new advisory committee focused on automation across a number of modes. The committee, which includes leading professionals and experts in their field, will …

Challenges and Benefits on the Path to Digital Transformation
By: Laura Stotler
Digital transformation and the overhaul of network infrastructure is a long and challenging process, but a necessity for companies that want to remain viable and competitive.

Samsung Expands Alliance Program to Help Businesses Accelerate Mobile-First Strategies
By: Ken Briodagh
Samsung Electronics America recently announced the expansion of its Samsung Alliance Program, which was designed to deliver customized vertical solutions, expert insights and support services that help customers transform their business through mobility.


