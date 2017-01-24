ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
ADTRAN NG-PON2 Interop Trials to Improve SDN/NFV Network Automation
By: Michael Guta
The participation of ADTRAN in the interoperability trial of NG-PON2 technology with Verizon was completed with the goal of providing rapid service creation and maximizing SDN/NFV network automation.

Abeeway and Actility Partner on Geolocation for IoT
By: Ken Briodagh
Actility and Abeeway have joined together to develop and commercialize a flexible location solution for the IoT by combining the precision of GPS with the low-power, long-range capability and low cost of LPWA.

Beachhead Solutions Adds Self-encrypting Drive to its Security Platform
By: Michael Guta
Beachhead Solutions announces the availability of self-encrypting drive (SED) orchestration for its SimplySecure Management System.

Network Transformation's Newest Tool: Blue Planet Analytics
By: Maurice Nagle
Ciena has set its sights on the Blue Planet portfolio enabling fully autonomous networking. Today, the Web-scale whiz announced the addition of analytics to the Blue Planet suite, signaling a step toward increased profitability for providers in addition to …

Feyen Zylstra Selects Phoenix Audio Technologies for Conferencing Solutions
By: Michael Guta
Feyen Zylstra is entering the audio and visual market for conferencing room environments by forming a partnership with Phoenix Audio Technologies and integrating its high-end solutions.


