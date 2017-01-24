By: Michael Guta The participation of ADTRAN in the interoperability trial of NG-PON2 technology with Verizon was completed with the goal of providing rapid service creation and maximizing SDN/NFV network automation.
By: Ken Briodagh Actility and Abeeway have joined together to develop and commercialize a flexible location solution for the IoT by combining the precision of GPS with the low-power, long-range capability and low cost of LPWA.
By: Maurice Nagle Ciena has set its sights on the Blue Planet portfolio enabling fully autonomous networking. Today, the Web-scale whiz announced the addition of analytics to the Blue Planet suite, signaling a step toward increased profitability for providers in addition to …
By: Michael Guta Feyen Zylstra is entering the audio and visual market for conferencing room environments by forming a partnership with Phoenix Audio Technologies and integrating its high-end solutions.