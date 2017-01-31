ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
Last Updated: 3:00 PM EST - Feb 01, 2017

Email Archiving Laws Are Changing - Are You Complying?
By: Special Guest
Many industries are effected by laws regarding the archiving of digital documentation. Some industries only need to archive for a year, while others may need to archive everything for an entire lifetime. If you would like to learn how archiving …

Submarine Cables an Integral Part of Today's Global Web-Scale Networks
By: Laura Stotler
Submarine cables are an important part of today's global web-scale networks thanks to their resilience, hardiness and relatively long shelf life.

Teneo to Sell Riverbed's SD-WAN Solution
By: Paula Bernier
Integrator Teneo has added Riverbed's SD-WAN offering to its solutions set. Teneo provides integration and managed services in more than 200 countries.

The Importance of a Monetization Strategy to Protect Embedded Medical Software
By: Laura Stotler
Medical equipment manufacturers are changing the way they do business by embedding valuable software into their devices. Having a proper software monetization strategy is key to protecting intellectual property and licensing for this new breed of devices.

Sentient Energy Expands Intelligent Analytics to Distribution Grid
By: Ken Briodagh
Sentient Energy, a provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics solutions to electric utilities for safe and reliable power delivery, has announced recently its new Sentient ZM1 zero amperage grid monitor for deployment on cellular and mesh networks.


