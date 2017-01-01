The Role of In-Memory Computing and HTAP in High Performance IoT Architectures By: Nikita Ivanov

Call Accounting Must Evolve with Telecom Usage

By: Tracey E. Schelmetic

With the complexity of most organizations' IT needs on the rise, it's critical that companies not only beef up their call and network accounting, but make sure it's adapted to the way employees work today.

HR Departments Need to Update Processes to Become More People-Oriented

By: Laura Stotler

Today's human resources departments can utilize HCM solutions to handle management and automation of routine tasks, freeing up personnel to focus on people-oriented problems and solutions.

To Improve Customer Support, First Determine What Customers Want

By: Tracey E. Schelmetic

If it's your goal to improve the customer experience in 2017, it's your internal call center management processes you need to look to. Even small changes can lead to significant improvements.

Global Video PaaS Growing Along With Conferencing

By: Frank Griffin

A new report reveals that growth in Video Communication Platform as a Service (Video PaaS) and conferencing around the world is far behind the North American region, but making gains.

Ensure Workforce Management is Aligned with Company Goals and Culture

By: Tracey E. Schelmetic

If the workforce management solution is driving employees in a way that doesn't achieve company goals, then the entire organization will be working against itself.

