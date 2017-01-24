SD-WAN Lauded in Land of the Rising Sun By: Maurice Nagle

EU's Right to Explanation: A Harmful Restriction on Artificial Intelligence By: Nick Wallace

TOP STORIES Last Updated: 7:00 AM EST - Jan 26, 2017

ADTRAN NG-PON2 Interop Trials to Improve SDN/NFV Network Automation

By: Michael Guta

The participation of ADTRAN in the interoperability trial of NG-PON2 technology with Verizon was completed with the goal of providing rapid service creation and maximizing SDN/NFV network automation.

Abeeway and Actility Partner on Geolocation for IoT

By: Ken Briodagh

Actility and Abeeway have joined together to develop and commercialize a flexible location solution for the IoT by combining the precision of GPS with the low-power, long-range capability and low cost of LPWA.

Beachhead Solutions Adds Self-encrypting Drive to its Security Platform

By: Michael Guta

Beachhead Solutions announces the availability of self-encrypting drive (SED) orchestration for its SimplySecure Management System.

Network Transformation's Newest Tool: Blue Planet Analytics

By: Maurice Nagle

Ciena has set its sights on the Blue Planet portfolio enabling fully autonomous networking. Today, the Web-scale whiz announced the addition of analytics to the Blue Planet suite, signaling a step toward increased profitability for providers in addition to …

Feyen Zylstra Selects Phoenix Audio Technologies for Conferencing Solutions

By: Michael Guta

Feyen Zylstra is entering the audio and visual market for conferencing room environments by forming a partnership with Phoenix Audio Technologies and integrating its high-end solutions.

MORE NEWS