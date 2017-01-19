Consumers Not Quite Ready for Driverless Cars, But Optimistic, Study Says By: Ken Briodagh

Zoom-ing into Cloud Based Video Conferencing

By: Maurice Nagle

Cloud based video conferencing service and unicorn Zoom receives $100 million in round D funding from Sequoia.

Dialogic Delivers Secure Communications Applications with BorderNet 4000 SBC

By: Michael Guta

Israel's Xfone has selected Dialogic's BorderNet 4000 as the interconnection Session Border Controller (SBC) to secure its communications applications for international and wholesale voice networks.

Maximize Productivity with Adaptive Workforce Optimization

By: Tracey E. Schelmetic

Some contact center solutions providers are helping companies use the data they collect by offering adaptive solutions that actually change operations to best suit the needs of customers and employees alike, particularly in the realm of workforce optimization.

Return Path Adds Alerts for Marketers

By: Andrew Bindelglass

Return Path has added real time notifications to their platform to inform marketers about issues with delivering emails.

Oracle Acquires Apiary, Pushes API Development

By: Steve Anderson

Oracle recently acquired Apiary in a bid to drive some new API development.

