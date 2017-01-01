ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CALL RECORDING UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS VIRTUAL PBX
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT
TOP STORIES
Last Updated: 4:00 AM EST - Jan 01, 2017

Call Accounting Must Evolve with Telecom Usage
By: Tracey E. Schelmetic
With the complexity of most organizations' IT needs on the rise, it's critical that companies not only beef up their call and network accounting, but make sure it's adapted to the way employees work today.

HR Departments Need to Update Processes to Become More People-Oriented
By: Laura Stotler
Today's human resources departments can utilize HCM solutions to handle management and automation of routine tasks, freeing up personnel to focus on people-oriented problems and solutions.

To Improve Customer Support, First Determine What Customers Want
By: Tracey E. Schelmetic
If it's your goal to improve the customer experience in 2017, it's your internal call center management processes you need to look to. Even small changes can lead to significant improvements.

Global Video PaaS Growing Along With Conferencing
By: Frank Griffin
A new report reveals that growth in Video Communication Platform as a Service (Video PaaS) and conferencing around the world is far behind the North American region, but making gains.

Ensure Workforce Management is Aligned with Company Goals and Culture
By: Tracey E. Schelmetic
If the workforce management solution is driving employees in a way that doesn't achieve company goals, then the entire organization will be working against itself.


MORE NEWS





Latest NFV News

DOWNLOAD CENTER

LATEST FROM THE BLOGS

LATEST VIDEOS

UPCOMING WEBINARS


ADVERTISEMENTS

MOST POPULAR STORIES



Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy