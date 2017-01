How to Keep Your User's Attention with Online Learning By: Lance Noland

Starbucks Uses AI as a Marketing Tool By: Steve Anderson

The Voice of the Customer Improves Workforce Optimization By: Tracey Schelmetic

Five Ways Automation is Improving our Lives By: Abinash Tripathy

NetSapiens Provides Inside Look into UC and VoIP Ahead of ITEXPO

By: Alicia Young

One company that has some interesting ideas about the future is NetSapiens. NetSapiens is a provider of advanced VoIP and unified communications technology. The company's goal is to create and deliver the communication applications of the future, according to …

Conferencing Kingpin ClearOne Nets New Patent

By: Steve Anderson

It's a new patent for ClearOne as the company adds the ability to map streams in videoconferences.

Vonage Awarded for Cloud Communications

By: Andrew Bindelglass

Vonage was recently recognized by Frost and Sullivan for its 2016 performance in the cloud communications market.

CES 2017: Product Evolution and Robotics Underline the Show

By: Doug Mohney

A lot of this year's show is category and company evolution rather than revolution - with an exception of personal robotics shaping up to be a breakout category.

Ooma IP PBX Adds Value with Home Security

By: Steve Anderson

Ooma follows up its price cuts in IP PBX service with new offerings in home security.

