Hyperion's Evan Tomlin and Sharon Rogers to Join Panel Discussions at ITEXPO

TMCnet News LAS VEGAS, NV, February 12, 2024 - Hyperion Partners, a provider of comprehensive wireless solutions for businesses, announced that two of its executives will speak at ITEXPO (News - Alert), taking place at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, February 13-15. The company's chief technology officer, Evan Tomlin, will be part of the "Internet Access for Retail IoT Solutions" session on February 13 at 11:45 a.m. in the event's co-located IoT Evolution track. Tomlin will also take part in the IoT Evolution session, "Capitalizing on 5G for Revenue Growth," on February 13 at 3 p.m. Sharon Rogers, Hyperion's vice president of strategic alliances, will participate in the "Monetizing Ancillary Services: Strategies for Building Revenue from Adjacent Solutions" panel, scheduled for February 14 at 9 a.m. in the MSP Expo track.



ITEXPO is one of the most prominent trade events for the technology industry, and is coming upon its 25th anniversary in 2024. Its sub-tracks, including MSP Expo and IoT Evolution, cater to specific segments of the high-tech community. This includes managed services providers and value-added resellers in the supply chain, and solution providers who specialize in IoT and edge computing. Hyperion is an industry authority on fixed wireless connectivity as a single-source provider of turn-key wireless and mobile telecommunications systems to enterprises. The company delivers a comprehensive wireless solution for MSPs, making it easier for them to monetize mobility solutions and pursue new business opportunities.

"We're delighted to speak at this year's ITEXPO and discuss how mobility will continue to play a prominent role in business communications," said Tomlin. "MSPs in particular are facing notable challenges in helping their customers navigate a complex transition into a wireless environment. The conference is a great opportunity to help the audience recognize the appeal that wireless communications offers, and help capture these new opportunities instead of losing that business to competitors." For information on how Hyperion can help grow MSP revenue through the addition of fixed wireless and mobility services, please visit www.hyperionpartners.net. About Hyperion Hyperion is a provider of comprehensive mobility and wireless solutions for enterprises and channel partners. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes connectivity services, network equipment, software, end user devices and management tools that empower its partners to offer customers advanced mobility capabilities that satisfy emerging business needs, expand revenue streams, and maintain relevance in a rapidly changing marketplace. To learn more, visit www.hyperionpartners.net.





