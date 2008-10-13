[June 01, 2023] Alibaba Cloud: Security Holds Sway for Asian Businesses in Cloud Adoption

TMCnet News A recent survey commissioned by Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, reveals that security is the paramount consideration for Asian businesses when it comes to their cloud strategy and selecting cloud vendors.



The survey, titled 'The Next-Generation Cloud Strategy in Asia,' showed that security emerged as the primary reason for organizations' choice of cloud strategy, with 74% favoring private cloud, 70% opting for hybrid cloud, and 58% embracing public cloud. Moreover, when selecting cloud vendors, more than two-thirds of respondents highlighted security as the most important factor, surpassing considerations such as availability and cost. This emphasis on security during cloud vendor selection was consistent across different markets and industries.

Notably, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand demonstrated a heightened emphasis on security, as did sectors like manufacturing, media & telecommunications, and financial services. Interestingly, a previous survey released in 2021 also identified 'security credentials' as the top reason for selecting cloud vendors by a majority of respondents. 'At Alibaba Cloud, we prioritize the critical importance of security in cloud adoption. We understand the potential impact that cybersecurity incidents can have on businesses, regardless of their size," said Jiangwei Jiang, Senior Researcher and General Manager of Infrastructure Products at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. "That's why we offer a wide range of comprehensive security solutions that are tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses throughout Asia, enabling them to safeguard their data, applications, and infrastructure.' Jiang further highlighted Alibaba Cloud's achievements in the security domain, having obtained over 130 security and compliance certificates globally. The company's mission is to empower businesses by equipping them with cutting-edge security solutions to embrace the cloud confidently, with the assurance that their assets are protected. While security is of paramount concern, the survey also shed light on the significant barriers that businesses face in implementing effective cloud strategies. Insufficient training for employees (42% in private cloud, 37% in public cloud) and budgetary constraints (36% in private cloud, 36% in public cloud) were identified as major obstacles. Overcoming these hurdles is crucial to fully harness the potential benefits of cloud adoption. Enhancing operational efficiency emerged as the primary benefit of cloud adoption, as indicated by respondents regardless of the strategy adopted. Improved operational efficiency was cited by 71% of hybrid cloud users, 62% of public cloud users, and 60% of private cloud users. Public cloud users also noted other advantages such as enhanced business continuity (47%), better support for remote workers (45%), and improved security and risk management (44%) as key benefits. Alibaba Cloud's strong local expertise positions the company well to address the evolving needs of businesses in Asia. By providing reliable and secure cloud solutions with local support, Alibaba Cloud effectively caters to the region's demand. 'Our strong local expertise enables us to support customers, complementary to their internal resources. Additionally, we are committed to talent development and providing businesses with the necessary training and resources to maximize the benefits of our cloud solutions," said Jiang. "Businesses can also benefit from a deep understanding of the local market and regulations, faster response times, and our extensive experience in a wide range of industries from retail to finance, logistics to entertainment.' The survey also revealed a notable trend of businesses favoring regional/Asia-based vendors, with 38% of respondents opting for them. This represents a significant improvement from the previous survey, as an overwhelming majority of businesses reported that their experience with cloud services either met or exceeded their expectations. This finding underscores the high quality of cloud services available in Asia. In Thailand, 64% of businesses have chosen regional/Asia-based vendors, while in South Korea, a larger share of respondents opted for local vendors. Industry-wise, businesses in the manufacturing sector (42%) exhibited a preference for regional/Asia-based vendors, while a higher percentage of respondents in the retail (45%) and public sector (45%) favored local vendors. As businesses increasingly recognize the significance of security in cloud adoption and vendor selection, Alibaba Cloud's focus on providing comprehensive security solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of Asian businesses becomes even more critical. With its extensive expertise, commitment to talent development, and a deep understanding of the local market, Alibaba Cloud is well-positioned to address the evolving demands of Asian businesses. The company's mission to empower businesses by safeguarding their assets with industry-leading security solutions is pivotal in enabling them to confidently embrace the cloud and unlock the transformative potential of cloud adoption. Alibaba Cloud commissioned NielsenIQ, a global market research firm, to conduct the survey, aiming to gain deeper insights into the prevailing cloud strategies' adoption across Asia. Understanding the state of cloud adoption is essential for both service providers and businesses seeking reliable and secure cloud solutions that align with their specific requirements.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]