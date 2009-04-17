[May 25, 2023] Zerto Launches New Real-Time Encryption Detection Mechanism and Cyber Resilience Vault

TMCnet News Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has unveiled its latest innovation in cyber resilience and data protection with the launch of Zerto 10. This new release features a real-time encryption detection mechanism and an air-gapped recovery vault, providing organizations with enhanced security against cyber threats in hybrid cloud environments.



Zerto 10 introduces advanced detection mechanisms that allow users to monitor for encryption-based anomalies, enabling early identification and mitigation of potential ransomware attacks. Unlike traditional backup solutions that may have outdated information, Zerto 10's real-time encryption anomaly detection can detect suspicious activity within minutes, providing organizations with an early warning system to safeguard their data. This capability is crucial in the fight against ransomware, as it can pinpoint when an attack was initiated, allowing data to be recovered to a point just seconds before the attack began. The highlight of Zerto 10 is the Cyber Resilience Vault, a comprehensive solution that adds an extra layer of security to organizations' data protection strategies. The vault is built on three core pillars: replicate and detect, isolate and lock, and test and recover. With a zero-trust architecture, the vault enables rapid air-gapped recovery in a highly secure environment. This means that even if a replication target is breached, the Cyber Resilience Vault provides a clean copy recovery solution, ensuring that critical data can be restored safely.

The importance of Zerto 10's release cannot be overstated, as cyber threats continue to evolve and grow more sophisticated. Ransomware attacks have become increasingly prevalent, causing significant disruptions and financial losses for businesses worldwide. With the new encryption detection mechanism and the Cyber Resilience Vault, Zerto 10 equips organizations with the necessary tools to proactively protect, detect, and recover from such attacks. The real-time detection capabilities provide an unprecedented level of visibility into potential threats, allowing organizations to take immediate action to safeguard their data. 'Zerto 10 is a highly innovative approach for delivering both real-time encryption detection and an air-gapped data recovery vault," said Deepak Verma, VP of product for Zerto. "Zerto's enhanced functionality will ensure users can achieve one of the fastest times to protect, detect, and recover from ransomware attacks in their environments in the industry.' One of the key benefits of Zerto 10 is its versatility and ease of use. The new release offers a turnkey Zerto Virtual Manager Appliance, which replaces the legacy Windows-based Zerto Virtual Manager. The new Linux-based appliance is not only more secure but also easier to deploy and maintain. Existing ZVM settings can be seamlessly migrated to the new appliance, providing a hassle-free upgrade process for organizations. Several organizations have already experienced the benefits of Zerto's solutions and are eager to adopt Zerto 10. Steve Smith, network administrator at Unverferth Manufacturing, shared his positive experience, saying, 'Zerto's been an integral part of our disaster recovery strategy for several years. We are very happy with the performance, ease of use, and the technical help we get from Zerto. We've recently upgraded to the latest Linux Zerto Virtual Manager and tested the ransomware detection and protection capabilities of Zerto 10. We believe Zerto 10 will play a key role in delivering effective data protection and disaster recovery in an environment of increased cyber threats.' Industry experts also recognize the significance of Zerto 10 in the battle against ransomware. Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group (News - Alert), emphasized the importance of rapid detection and recovery capabilities, stating, 'Our research shows that ransomware is not a matter of if but a matter of when. In focusing on rapid detection and recovery, Zerto is offering key must-have capabilities designed to help organizations with the identification, mitigation, and remediation of ransomware threats.' Zerto's commitment to providing advanced and secure solutions is further exemplified by the addition of enhanced Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure disaster recovery in Zerto 10. This integration demonstrates Zerto's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and complying with regulatory and compliance requirements.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]