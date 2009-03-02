[May 24, 2023] KP Performance Antennas Launches IoT Multiband Antennas for Enhanced Connectivity

TMCnet News As connectivity requirements continue to drive industry operations, the demand for reliable wireless network antennas continues to grow. Many industries (including transportation, logistics, agriculture, and emergency response services) are still heavily reliant on powerful antenna solutions.



KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite (News - Alert) Electronics brand, is an active player in this space. Known for delivering products that not only meet industry expectations but exceed them, KP has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI for more than 15 years. In keeping with its commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions, the company has announced its latest line of IoT multiband combination antennas designed to enhance connectivity functionality for vehicle fleets and base stations across a broad range of industries. This new line of antennas offers several accommodating options for diverse industry needs. They are designed with easy installation and usability in mind to ideally ensure streamlined end-user experiences.

A key draw of these IoT multiband combination antennas? Their dedicated ports for cellular (4G/5G/LTE (News - Alert)), Wi-Fi, and GPS bands. Each band can be picked up separately by the antennas, resulting in increased performance. These antennas also offer improved signal strength, extended range, user safety, and an overall pleasing aesthetic design. Resilience is another critical aspect here. Boasting an indoor/outdoor IP69K rating, these devices are engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions. They can hold their own against extreme temperatures, water, and dust, which are pivotal requirements for antennas used in outdoor settings and industries that operate in these conditions. Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager at KP Performance Antennas, underscored the value of these new antennas, especially for fleet operators. "These antennas are ideal for fleet operators who need to stay connected with their vehicles on the road, as well as base stations that require reliable connectivity in remote or underground areas," Hietpas said. "Our IoT multiband combination antennas provide high performance and connectivity, no matter where you go."





Edited by Alex Passett



