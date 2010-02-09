[May 19, 2023] HeySara and OCBC Bank are Helping SMEs Go Digital at a Fraction of the Cost

Next-gen corporate compliance and cloud accounting company HeySara - in a move to facilitate digital head-starts for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - has officially joined forces with Singapore's financial services corporation OCBC Bank. This is a global-minded move that places more attention on mature business growth.



With this in-the-works partnership, HeySara is providing their report-filing, deadline-reminding, document-filing Digital Secretary Solutions (along with their ease-of-use and cost-effective cloud services and software) to OCBC Bank. In 2023, digitized corporate services like these (including accounting and real-time tax assistance, as well) are important. Notably, said services involving HeySara and OCBC Bank are also part of Start Digital initiative first launched by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), where business both in the country and abroad are being further prioritized. Start Digital, which was launched in 2019 (shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic), has been extended in order to support SMEs in building real digital capabilities; i.e. easy-to-deploy answers to SME challenges.

As a modern-grounded company, HeySara combines both its "digital technology and human touch to the entirety of the customer experience." So, given this OCBC Bank partnership, HeySara's user-friendly services will be offered via the new "HeySara-OCBC Start Digital Packs." (e.g. secretarial, accounting, HR and website-hosting services) For specific pricing information, look here. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with OCBC to offer these Start Digital Packs to SMEs," said Ng Su Kai, HeySara's founder. "We believe our all-inclusive packages and affordable solutions will certainly help small businesses take their first-but-important step towards digital business transformation with greater confidence and ease."





Edited by Alex Passett



