[May 11, 2023] Xoxoday Partners with Workato to Transform Employee and Customer Rewards Experience

TMCnet News In a strategic move aimed at reshaping the way employee and customer rewards are managed rewards and incentive platform Xoxoday has announced a new partnership with enterprise automation and integration platform Workato. This collaboration is set to provide Xoxoday's clients hyper-personalized, automated reward and recognition programs, thus enhancing both employee and customer experiences.



Xoxoday, with headquarters in Bangalore, India, and offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Dubai, is renowned for providing solutions that "foster cultures of true appreciation and recognition," per Xoxoday. These solutions span a spectrum of engagement initiatives, including the aforementioned rewards and recognition programs, wellness initiatives, plus consumer promotion campaigns, loyalty programs, learning and development programs, and more. Workato, a trusted partner of more than 17,000 brands (including Broadcom (News - Alert), Intuit and Box), specializes in helping organizations work faster and smarter without any undue compromise to security and governance. Based in Mountain View, California, the work at Workato is backed by venture capital firms such as Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.

The integration of Workato's iPaaS (Integration-Platform-as-a-Service) capabilities with Xoxoday's platform will enable seamless interconnection with a wide array of enterprise systems. This includes HR systems, tools for surveys, productivity, and automation for marketing, as well as communication platforms. Customers can effortlessly integrate Xoxoday Plum into their existing workflows, delivering far more personalized reward experiences. As part of this collaboration, Xoxoday clients will have access to Workato's extensive library of pre-built integrations. This access will ease the connection to popular HRMS, sales and marketing Automation, CRMs and more. Piyush Agarwal, Vice President of Product at Xoxoday, expressed his excitement about the partnership. 'Our platform is designed to help organizations create savory cultures of appreciation and validation," Agarwal said. "This partnership will allow us to provide a smoother and well-integrated experience for our customers. With Workato's integration capabilities, we can help our clients connect their rewarding initiatives with their broader business strategies, driving better outcomes and results.' Amlan Debnath, Managing Director for Workato Asia Pacific & Japan, echoed this sentiment. 'We are beyond excited to work with Xoxoday to integrate their platform with a full suite of tools, and we look forward to achieving the vision of a comprehensive and streamlined rewards experience for thousands of customers and employees.'





Edited by Alex Passett



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]