[May 11, 2023] Keysight Unveils Innovative Cybersecurity Partnership Program to Fortify Organizations' Defense

Cyberattacks have become an ever-increasing threat to organizations worldwide. The rising number of these malicious incidents, coupled with the escalating cost of data breaches, has put tremendous pressure on companies to safeguard their valuable assets and ensure the continuity of their operations.



According to a joint study conducted by IBM and the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach reached a record high of $4.35 million per incident in 2022. Faced with the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and the complexity of modern attack vectors, many companies are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) for assistance in defending against cyber threats. Recognizing the urgent need for robust security solutions, Keysight Technologies, Inc., a technology company, has launched a new cybersecurity partnership program aimed at empowering MSSPs to enhance the security posture of organizations. This program leverages Keysight's industry-leading breach and attack simulation (BAS) capabilities, specifically through its flagship product, Keysight Threat Simulator. By collaborating with MSSPs, Keysight aims to equip them with the necessary tools and expertise to effectively mitigate cyber risks.

The prevalence of cyberattacks has reached unprecedented levels, with threat actors continuously devising new techniques to exploit vulnerabilities in IT networks. The consequences of a successful attack can be devastating, leading to severe financial losses, reputational damage, and legal ramifications. Consequently, the demand for MSSPs has soared as organizations seek to bolster their defenses against the ever-evolving threat landscape. Keysight's Threat Simulator has undergone significant enhancements to ensure it meets the dynamic needs of MSSPs and their clients. The solution now offers new consumption-based pricing, enabling MSSPs to tailor their offerings based on their customers' requirements. Moreover, it provides comprehensive breach and attack simulations across the entire Cyber Kill Chain®, encompassing relevant software threats and advanced persistent threats. This empowers organizations to proactively identify vulnerabilities and fortify their security measures. To facilitate effective remediation, Keysight's Threat Simulator integrates Structured Threat Information eXpression (STIX) and JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) indicators of compromise (IOC), enabling detailed and actionable insights into potential security breaches. Furthermore, the solution offers automation capabilities that validate the efficacy of multiple security controls by alerting the security information and event management (SIEM) system. This streamlines the process of threat detection and response, ensuring that organizations can swiftly neutralize any potential risks. Keysight's Threat Simulator has earned recognition as an award-winning BAS solution, featuring a wide range of tests and recommendations, including assessments of endpoints, users, and network vulnerabilities based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework. By partnering with Keysight, MSSPs gain access to flexible commercial models that allow them to tailor their services to meet the unique needs of their customers. The solution supports both on-premises and cloud-based hosting, catering to organizations with strict data sovereignty requirements. Additionally, Keysight assists MSSPs in delivering comprehensive remediation advice and instructions to their customers, enhancing their security and consultancy services, such as penetration testing and red teaming. Scott Register, Vice President of Security Solutions at Keysight, emphasized the significance of proactive security measures in today's threat landscape. 'People, processes, and technology can't always be perfect. With attackers looking to exploit any weakness, it's important for organizations to proactively shorten the window of opportunity for adversaries," said Register. "Keysight provides the proactive capabilities for MSSPs to rapidly find, remediate, and validate their customers' exploitable security vulnerabilities-before they become headline news." By transitioning from manual and legacy testing tools to Keysight's advanced BAS solution, MSSPs can optimize their operations and reduce costs associated with serving customers.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



