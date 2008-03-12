[May 10, 2023] A 5G RAN Breakthrough: Nokia and Orange Jordan Boost Connectivity

TMCnet News Nokia has been chosen by Orange (News - Alert) Jordan to provide 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment across the Kingdom of Jordan, according to a recent announcement. This partnership will enable Orange Jordan to offer improved connectivity and capacity to its consumers while laying the groundwork to support the country and economy's digital transformation.



Nokia (News - Alert) will supply 5G RAN equipment from its extensive AirScale portfolio, leveraging its energy-efficient ReefShark System on Chip (SoC) technology. As part of the deal, Nokia will also replace Orange Jordan's entire existing RAN network. Orange Jordan has set an ambitious target to provide 5G services to 50% of the population within four years, with an annual growth of 5% thereafter. The agreement includes the latest generation massive MIMO radios, which support high RF bandwidth, along with AirScale Baseband and Dual-band Remote Radio Head (RRH) products. Moreover, Nokia will deliver its Single RAN solution that allows a single base station to run 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G technologies concurrently. This technology will enable Orange Jordan to achieve more efficient site solutions across its network.

Orange Jordan will also employ Nokia's NetAct network management system, allowing for a consolidated network view to enhance network monitoring and management. In addition to the equipment, Nokia will provide digital design, deployment, and technical support services. Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, expressed his delight over the continued partnership with Orange Jordan. Uitto said, '5G technology will have an evolutionary impact on the Kingdom of Jordan, stimulating growth and enabling advanced services for the benefit of both industries and consumers. We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Orange Jordan to support the country's path to digital transformation.' This partnership represents a significant leap forward in Jordan's technological infrastructure, as the implementation of 5G technology will offer numerous benefits to individuals, businesses, and the wider economy. With Nokia's renowned 5G equipment and Orange Jordan's wide-reaching network, the country is poised to take a significant stride towards a digitally transformed future.





