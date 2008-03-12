[May 10, 2023] Windstream Enterprise Enhances Cloud-Based Communications with Migration to Microsoft Azure for Operators

TMCnet News Windstream Enterprise (News - Alert), an IT managed network provider, announced the successful migration of its Voice over IP (VoIP) platform to Microsoft's Azure for Operators clustered Call Feature Server (cCFS). This move represents the latest in a series of investments made by Windstream Enterprise to bolster the value of its cloud-based communication services for customers.



VoIP, an IP-based unified communications infrastructure, merges voice and data channels into a single cloud-based connection, optimizing network performance by ensuring stable voice quality, survivability, and standardized features across multiple locations. Windstream Enterprise's investment in this migration offers Dynamic IP and Unified Communications (News - Alert) (UC) customers greater reliability, access to new communication tools, integrated data and voice features, and an enhanced user experience through a more robust portal. In collaboration with Microsoft (News - Alert), this expansion builds upon Windstream Enterprise's Dynamic IP solution, a versatile VoIP platform that supports multiple call paths, including analog, SIP turning, and PRI. By leveraging existing network infrastructure with flexible bandwidth, customers can ensure multiple levels of redundancy, enabling their businesses to operate smoothly without unplanned downtime caused by network outages, human or system errors, or cyber threats. Furthermore, the solution seamlessly integrates with Windstream Enterprise's award-winning WE Connect customer portal, offering clients a single-pane-of-glass view to self-manage their network, communication needs, and assets.

'In this hyper-connected world, businesses require failproof, reliable voice and data solutions. With this move to the Microsoft Azure for Operators VoIP platform, we are ensuring customers are on the most advanced, leading-edge technology so they can unlock their own revenue and profitability potential,' said Art Nichols, Chief Technology Officer of Windstream Enterprise. 'This investment is about giving our customers the technology, support, and constant innovation they must have to drive their businesses forward.' Windstream Enterprise has recognized that voice solutions have evolved significantly beyond legacy access technology. Traditional methods such as Time Division Multiplexing (TDM), DS1 and DS3 Access, and copper-based services like primary rate interfaces (PRIs) and plain old telephone services (POTS) no longer meet the requirements of modern business communications and the need for seamless remote collaboration. With Dynamic IP, businesses can effortlessly scale their communications with minimal infrastructure investment. As a managed service, Dynamic IP is fully operated and maintained by Windstream Enterprise, with a dedicated team of technology experts providing strategic planning, design, and round-the-clock support. Windstream Enterprise customers are already benefiting from the seamless integration between Azure for Operators offerings and Windstream Enterprise, enabling them to collaborate effortlessly across voice and data solutions. Various industries, including banking, education, retail, government, and healthcare providers, are leveraging Windstream Enterprise's proprietary software solutions, which include the robust Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE) cybersecurity offerings. 'Cloud-ready voice and data integrations are essential for almost all businesses operating in our hybrid workplace and always-on world,' noted Austin Herrington, Vice President of Product Management at Windstream Enterprise. 'Our cost-effective, scalable VoIP and UC solutions provide customers with desired features alongside ironclad security and reliability. By partnering with technology providers like Microsoft, we help our customers shed burdensome legacy technology and continue moving toward their goals.' Tad Brockway, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure for Operators, commended Windstream Enterprise for their commitment to delivering flexible, secure, and modern carrier-grade communication solutions. By utilizing Microsoft Azure for Operators' clustered Call Feature Server to underpin their VoIP and UC solutions, Windstream Enterprise positions itself as a leader in providing advanced communication capabilities to its customers. Windstream Enterprise's Dynamic IP and Unified Communications solutions empower businesses to stay connected, collaborate effectively, and adapt to the ever-changing demands of the digital landscape. With the migration to Microsoft Azure for Operators, Windstream Enterprise reinforces its position as a trusted partner in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



