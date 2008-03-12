[May 10, 2023] 365 Data Centers Expands Service Capabilities with New Data Center Locations and Points of Presence

TMCnet News 365 Data Centers, a provider of network-centric colocation, cloud solutions, and network connectivity, has announced the expansion of its full suite of enterprise service capabilities to encompass eight new data center locations and 35 new Points of Presence (PoPs). This development brings great benefits to agents, resellers, and direct customers, as it offers a unified provider solution with a single Master Service Agreement (MSA), one dedicated support team, and a single invoice for comprehensive colocation, network, cloud, and IT support services.



With this expansion, 365 Data Centers now provides a comprehensive infrastructure-as-a-service solution, which has been made easily accessible to master agents and resellers across 20 data centers, reaching an additional 124 network PoPs and connecting with over 450 peering partners. 365 Data Centers has been steadily expanding its operations over the past year, adding eight new data center facilities in strategic locations across the United States. These facilities are situated in Alpharetta (GA), Aurora (CO), Carlstadt (NJ), Marlborough (MA), Philadelphia-Downtown (PA), Rancho Cordova (CA (News - Alert)), Richardson (TX), and Smyrna (GA). With these new additions, 365 Data Centers now operates a total of 20 colocation facilities throughout the country, serving as home to 111 carriers and boasting 300 carrier Points-of-Presence (PoPs) primarily in edge markets.

While integrating these new markets, 365 Data Centers remains committed to delivering reliable and secure colocation, network, and cloud data center services. The provider stands out with its industry-leading comprehensive IP blend offerings and redundancy options within its facilities, offering seamless connectivity to data and applications hosted in the cloud. Steve Oakie, Chief Revenue Officer of 365 Data Centers, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion and the company's participation in the Channel Partner (News - Alert) Expo in Las Vegas. 'We are excited to meet with industry-leading partners and resellers at the Channel Partner Expo in Las Vegas starting on May 1, 2023, so that we can bring them simplified and comprehensive solutions for their enterprise customers,' Oakie stated. He further highlighted the recent acquisition of Sungard Availability Services assets, which has propelled 365 Data Centers' capabilities, earning them a spot among the top 50 data center operators according to DigitalInfra. Oakie emphasized that the additional facilities and network capabilities solidify their position as the leading network-centric edge data center provider in the U.S. 365 Data Centers' unique capabilities enable the provision of fully integrated Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to enterprise customers nationwide. By simplifying service delivery, management, and ongoing operations, 365 Data Centers helps companies realize the concept of Technology Humanized. The expansion of 365 Data Centers' service capabilities represents a significant development in the industry. With the addition of eight new data center facilities and the incorporation of 35 Points of Presence, the company has substantially expanded its reach and improved its capacity to serve a broader range of clients. This move not only enhances 365 Data Centers' market position but also reflects the growing demand for reliable and comprehensive colocation, network, and cloud services. As the reliance on digital infrastructure continues to grow in today's interconnected world, businesses require dependable and secure data center solutions to support their operations. The addition of new facilities and network capabilities enables 365 Data Centers to meet the evolving needs of its customers effectively. By offering a unified solution with streamlined processes and comprehensive services, 365 Data Centers simplifies the complex landscape of enterprise technology, providing clients with a one-stop-shop for their colocation, network, cloud, and IT support requirements. By offering a unified, comprehensive solution, 365 Data Centers streamlines the delivery of critical IT services, enabling businesses to leverage advanced infrastructure without the complexities and challenges associated with managing multiple vendors. With a focus on reliability, security, and seamless connectivity, 365 Data Centers continues to establish itself as a trusted partner in the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of data centers.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



