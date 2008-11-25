[May 08, 2023] BT and Five9 Join Forces to Revolutionize Contact Center Management

TMCnet News BT and Five9 have announced the expansion of their partnership, providing contact center solutions and services to global organizations. The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform will be offered as a managed service to existing and new BT (News - Alert) customers, helping them achieve full digitalization of their workplace. The integration of the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with BT's secure, reliable Global Managed Voice platform will enable customers to enjoy an end-to-end managed service and cloud migration expertise while accessing BT's vast experience and capabilities in managing complex technology environments.



BT customers can choose from a range of Five9 (News - Alert) options that include digital engagement channels, workflow automation and optimization, analytics, and practical AI. Additionally, Five9 offers pre-built call center integrations with Salesforce, Oracle (News - Alert), Microsoft, ServiceNow, and Zendesk, among other leading CRM solutions. Five9's AI and automation solutions, including the Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), which is embedded in the platform, will also be accessible to BT customers. The solutions can help automate processes and manage routine calls while automatically providing agents with caller details to enhance efficiency.

The expanded partnership builds on an existing agreement between BT and Five9. Five9 named BT its strategic carrier for voice and network services globally in November. This move enabled Five9 to expand into new markets and offer its global customers an enhanced call quality service. "Our Five9 partnership offers BT customers a secure and future-proof route to migrate their contact center into the cloud. BT and Five9 combined expertise will help customers manage the transition seamlessly and enjoy the full benefits of a managed CCaaS service," said Andrew Small, BT's Managing Director of Global Portfolio, Business. BT, a British telecommunications company with roots that can be traced back to the Electric Telegraph Company founded in 1846, has a history of providing communication services to the UK and beyond. It offers a broad range of services, including broadband and mobile services, as well as networked IT services to businesses in more than 180 countries worldwide. BT aims to transform its services into a platform-led company to address customer needs better. Five9, a cloud contact center software provider headquartered in California, offers its clients reliable and scalable cloud solutions to help them achieve a competitive edge. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform provides a 360-degree view of customers, along with practical AI to drive customer loyalty and satisfaction while boosting the efficiency of contact center agents. Jake Butterbaugh, Five9's SVP Global Partners, expressed pleasure at expanding their partnership with BT to deliver a high-quality intelligent CX solution via a BT network-enabled, managed cloud service powered by Five9. Butterbaugh noted that the partnership reflected Five9's commitment to grow its partner ecosystem and cultivate powerful, global partnerships to deliver CX solutions to global customers. By expanding its partnership with Five9, BT can help businesses enhance their customer experience by offering them the latest contact center solutions. The addition of Five9's platform to BT's portfolio will allow customers to benefit from the latest innovations in cloud contact center technology, providing better customer experiences and improved agent efficiency. The partnership expansion between BT and Five9 will revolutionize the contact center landscape, providing organizations with the necessary tools to achieve digitalization and remain competitive in today's fast-paced business world.





