Securing Data Centers: Nebulon's New Zero-Trust Initiatives for Infrastructure Protection

TMCnet News According to Gartner (News - Alert), only 10% of large enterprises will have a mature and quantifiable zero-trust program in place by 2026, a significant increase from less than 1% today. In its report, Gartner also asserts that more than half of cyberattacks through 2026 will target areas not covered or mitigated by zero-trust controls. Zero-trust infrastructure best practices are essential for both perimeter-level protection and internal processes; this particularly concerns those that can erase data or infrastructure configurations.



Nebulon, Inc., with cyber-resilient smartInfrastructure for data centers from edge to core, has unveiled two new zero-trust offerings: Two-Person Commit and Single Sign-On (SSO). These developments advance Nebulon's existing security portfolio, one comprised of advanced authentication and authorization, always-on encryption, and rapid 4-minute ransomware recovery capabilities-all of which are crucial for safeguarding distributed edge data center locations.

In response to these challenges, Nebulon has introduced Two-Person Commit, a security policy with roots in military protocol that has become a valuable addition to IT security controls. This policy shields organizations from unintended or malicious destructive actions by adding an extra layer of security for Nebulon-based clusters or cluster groups. After enabling the Two-Person Commit security policy, specific operations within the cluster group (such as deleting clusters, volumes, snapshots, or disabling the security policy) must be approved by two people within the organization. The Two-Person Commit policy involves three parties: The 'requestor' who initiates an action.

The 'approver' who greenlights the request.

The 'arbitrator,' a member of the Nebulon customer satisfaction team. (Note: The arbitrator's role is to confirm that the requestor and approver are separate individuals, preventing an administrator from creating a secondary, i.e. virtual, user account to approve their own requests.) Additionally, Nebulon has announced Single Sign-On (SSO) support for Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure Active Directory environments, enabling users to access Nebulon-based infrastructure using their Azure Active Directory credentials. Nebulon SSO facilitates the mapping of Active Directory groups to other groups in Nebulon's cloud (NebulonON), streamlining user and group identity management. This new authorization capability is significant, as it bolsters perimeter protections by segregating identity management and infrastructure management responsibilities, simplifying username and passphrase management, and (when paired with MFA (News - Alert)) it enhances identity protection. Siamak Nazari, Nebulon's CEO, emphasized the importance of comprehensive zero-trust implementation. Nazari stated, 'Numerous vendors on the market tout zero-trust capabilities, but unless these are implemented at every layer, including down to the server-storage layer, there is no way for an enterprise to be fully protected.' He added that these capabilities assist organizations in taking the necessary steps to put zero-trust into practice, whether for protection from cyberattacks or user errors.





