[April 28, 2023] Ivanti Wavelink and Zebra Technologies Join Forces to Boost IIoT Warehouse Automation

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain division of Ivanti, recently partnered with innovator in business solutions, Zebra Technologies (News - Alert) Corporation.



The objective? To integrate Ivanti Wavelink and Zebra autonomous mobile robots (or AMRs) in warehouse and manufacturing facilities. The long story short: The companies aim to boost productivity and throughput while allowing workers to concentrate on high-value tasks.

More details: The partnership focuses on streamlining complex workflows related to material movement, enhancing the effectiveness of automation by integrating Ivanti Wavelink's (News - Alert) Velocity platform for voice direction with Zebra's line of Fetch AMRs. As a result, Zebra AMRs can now be controlled through Velocity apps or voice-direction on Zebra mobile devices without requiring changes to host warehouse management systems (or WMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), or other types of enterprise systems. Notable benefits: This seamless integration enables robots to be easily incorporated into existing workflows, potentially reducing manual material handling by up to 50%, increasing productivity, streamlining workflows, and improving safety. Jim Lawton, General Manager and Vice President of Robotics Automation at Zebra Technologies, said, "Our customers recognize that automation is key to the future of their operations and are ready to make investments in strategies and solutions that can get them where they need to be quickly." Lawton added, "Integrating Ivanti Wavelink's Velocity platform with our Fetch AMRs brings the kind of sophistication customers are looking for - in this case, integrating voice commands with AMRs, so work gets done quickly, correctly and without undue stressors." Through the Velocity platform, Zebra AMRs are directed to complete steps in workflows, providing significant value in tasks that require material movement and transport. Additionally, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) offers customers visibility into the status of AMRs, enabling them to monitor each robot's tasks and any delays or disruptions they may encounter. Brandon Black, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Ivanti Wavelink, highlighted the benefits of the partnership Per Black: "This partnership is another example of how our 'hands off the host app' approach that is a core tenet of the Ivanti Wavelink's Velocity platform can aid in increasing productivity, accuracy, and safety." Additionally, Black explained that the Velocity platform interfaces with existing enterprise applications without the need for migration or modification, resulting in minimal implementation time. "Velocity unifies interaction among robots, mobile devices, and software on a single, expandable platform that can grow with any size business. This allows organizations to increase the bottom line via operational efficiency."





