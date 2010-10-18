[April 28, 2023] Verint and Eventus Transforming Digital Customer Experiences

TMCnet News In today's highly connected world, digital-first customer engagement has become a critical component of delivering exceptional customer experiences and, by extension, business success. As customers have shifted to digital channels, brands have had to adapt to meet new expectations and drive meaningful, seamless experiences that foster customer loyalty and generate revenue.



Why is digital engagement important? According to Deloitte (News - Alert), companies with a strong digital customer experience strategy have a 60% higher net promoter score (NPS) than those without. To address this growing demand, Verint (News - Alert), recently announced its new partnership with Eventus Solutions Group, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra. The collaboration brings Verint's advanced digital-first engagement solutions to midmarket and enterprise businesses worldwide. With them, organizations can drive digital customer experience (CX) transformation and improve customer engagement across various digital channels.

Digital-first customer engagement involves creating a customer-centric approach that prioritizes digital channels and leverages data, analytics, and technology to deliver personalized and seamless customer experiences. By offering a comprehensive range of digital engagement channels, such as social media, messaging apps, live chat, email, and self-service options, brands can cater to individual preferences and provide consistent, tailored experiences that drive customer satisfaction, loyalty, and revenue opportunities. The partnership between Verint and Eventus Solutions Group is designed to unlock the full potential of these opportunities, leveraging conversational AI, engagement channels, engagement orchestration, and knowledge management. These technologies enable organizations to successfully navigate the challenges of digital customer engagement and create differentiated experiences that resonate with their target audiences. Eventus Solutions Group provides CX consulting and technology services. With its IntelligenceHub platform, Eventus integrates operational, contact center, and marketing software to optimize customer interactions and help brands deliver exceptional experiences. As a VAR, Eventus will offer expert consulting services alongside Verint's technology implementation to optimize every touchpoint along the customer journey. Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps brands worldwide build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With over 10,000 organizations in 180 countries using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform, the company has established itself as a key digital customer engagement vendor. Verint's platform draws on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience. Senior executives from both companies have expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. Milos Djokovic, CEO and managing director of Eventus Solutions Group, said, 'This new partnership will enable organizations to take their customer engagement to the next level.' Bharath Vasudevan, senior vice president at Tech Mahindra, added that the collaboration will help organizations 'create differentiated experiences for their customers, improve customer engagement, and drive digital customer experience transformation in our key markets.' From Verint's perspective, John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, highlighted that the new partnership will elevate Verint's longstanding relationship with Tech Mahindra to new levels through a global practice around CX consulting and advising provided by Eventus. He also expressed excitement about welcoming the Eventus team to Verint's growing network of CX experts. He also hinted at the possibility of launching additional Verint solutions through Eventus in the near future. Understanding the preferences of customers when it comes to digital channels is crucial for organizations seeking to maximize the effectiveness of their digital-first customer engagement strategy. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), live chat, social media, and messaging apps are among the highest-rated channels for customer satisfaction. By leveraging Verint's Digital-First Engagement solutions in collaboration with Eventus' consulting services, organizations can prioritize these channels to enhance customer experiences and boost satisfaction. The partnership between Verint and Eventus Solutions Group holds significant potential to transform the landscape of digital customer engagement. By combining their respective expertise in technology and consulting, these companies can help organizations worldwide unlock the full potential of digital-first customer engagement strategies and stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly digital world. With the combined strengths of Verint's advanced Digital-First Engagement solutions and Eventus Solutions Group's consulting expertise, businesses worldwide can anticipate a new era of customer experience excellence. By embracing digital-first customer engagement strategies and prioritizing the channels that customers prefer, organizations can not only meet but exceed customer expectations and foster loyalty, driving long-term growth and success in today's digital marketplace.





Edited by Erik Linask



