MATRIXX and Nagarro Deliver Digital Customer Lifecycle Management Solution for CSPs

TMCnet News MATRIXX Software announced its partnership with Nagarro to deliver a digital customer lifecycle management solution. The solution is powered by MATRIXX's Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) and Nagarro's Telco Digital Platform (TDP) accelerator, which offers pre-built digital customer journeys and customizable business workflows. It has already delivered real-world success for two Middle East operators.



The solution framework is modular and customizable, supporting integration to legacy Business Support Systems (BSS) applications through industry-standard APIs. This reduces deployment effort by 40%-50%, making it easier for communications service providers (CSPs) to implement the digital BSS for new telco brands. The solution covers all critical processes, including subscriber onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, SIM fulfillment and activation, service ordering, self-service, gifting and real-time monetization of usage and non-usage charges. The implementation of the digital customer lifecycle management solution can be done in less than five months. This solution is vital for digital telcos, brands, and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) that are looking to address fully digital customer lifecycles. The integrated solution provides CSPs with a risk-reduced option that accelerates implementation time, enables new services to be deployed quickly and meets customer needs. The partnership between MATRIXX and Nagarro offers CSPs comprehensive solutions that deliver the best-in-class customer experience that modern-day customers have come to expect.

MATRIXX Software provides CSPs with digital commerce platforms and comprehensive solutions that enable them to monetize their 5G investments. The MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) is a convergent charging and commerce platform that delivers real-time, contextual, and personalized engagement between CSPs and their customers. Nagarro, with expertise in building solutions, helps businesses become more agile, digital, and innovative. The company offers customized solutions that help CSPs leverage digital technology to improve their business processes, enhance customer experiences, and deliver new services. This partnership between MATRIXX and Nagarro is a win-win for CSPs, providing them with a solution that addresses fully digital customer lifecycles, reduces risk, accelerates implementation time, enables new services to be deployed quickly, and meets customer needs. "By providing this framework to bring BSS applications together and integrate more easily, Nagarro and MATRIXX are smoothing the path for digital CSPs to build stronger relationships with their customers," said Ananda Sen Gupta, managing director at Nagarro. "In this interconnected world, being able to rapidly bring stronger solutions helps CSPs stand out in a competitive landscape. MATRIXX and Nagarro make that a reality." With the digital customer lifecycle management solution, CSPs can digitize the entire customer journey from the network to the users' mobile app, delivering a customer experience that modern-day customers have come to expect.





