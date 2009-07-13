[April 26, 2023] Syxsense Partners with EVOTEK to Offer Innovative Endpoint Security and Management Solutions

TMCnet News Syxsense, a provider of Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solutions, has announced its partnership with EVOTEK, a premier enabler of secure digital business.



In the partnership, EVOTEK will offer all Syxsense solutions, including zero trust and mobile device management (MDM) modules, and elevate Syxsense's value while assisting customers on their journey to leverage innovative unified security and endpoint management solutions. Syxsense offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure and Syxsense Enterprise. The company has been in the endpoint security business for many years and has built a reputation for providing innovative solutions that are easy to use, scalable and effective. With its focus on security, Syxsense is trusted among many organizations in the private and public sectors.

On the other hand, EVOTEK is a premier enabler of secure digital business, providing customers with solutions that enable them to securely transform their businesses. The company provides customers with solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. EVOTEK has a team of experts who work closely with customers to help them navigate the changing technology landscape and find the solutions that are right for their business. Syxsense and EVOTEK are partnering to help customers streamline endpoint management and security through the power of the Syxsense portfolio of solutions. The partnership will allow EVOTEK to offer all Syxsense solutions to its customers. Syxsense will provide EVOTEK with training, sales support, deal registration programs and marketing development funds. "Our team is heavily focused on expanding our channel program and finding solution partners that share the same passion for helping customers overcome some of today's most complex IT management and security challenges," said Jose Rangel, vice president of global channels at Syxsense. "Over the last two quarters we've seen significant channel success and partnering with EVOTEK will help us continue that trend By offering a unified solution for endpoint security and management, the partnership will reduce silos and facilitate better cross-team alignment, enabling organizations to secure and manage all endpoints more effectively. As Cesar Enciso, CEO and founder of EVOTEK commented, "This will help organizations optimize costs, reduce resource burdens, and most importantly, be more secure."





