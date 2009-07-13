[April 26, 2023]

The Importance of Hybrid Workspaces: NWN Carousel's Customer Innovation & Experience Center

TMCnet News

NWN (News - Alert) Carousel, a prominent cloud communications service provider (CCSP), recently unveiled its inaugural Customer Innovation & Experience Center.







NWN Carousel's cutting-edge facility in Sacramento is dedicated to displaying and demonstrating advanced solutions that enhance collaboration for remote and in-person teams. NWN Carousel currently serves more than 5,000 customers throughout North America and plans to open a second Customer Innovation & Experience Center on the east coast (i.e. in Boston, Massachusetts) later this summer.

Visitors to the center can consult on-site experts for guidance on the setting-up or improving of their hybrid working systems and augmenting productivity.

Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN Carousel, emphasized the growing demand for cloud solutions capable of facilitating successful hybrid work environments. 'Our new facility will provide our customers and partners with an opportunity to explore firsthand how our integrated portfolio of cloud communication solutions work together to support their business outcomes," Sullivan said.

The center offers real-life, practical demonstrations of integrated cloud solutions for hybrid workflows, device management solutions, and user-friendly visual collaboration workspace solutions. The facility also showcases various hardware devices, such as large-format touch displays, video conferencing systems, and digital signage.

Brian Gai, Vice President of the West at NWN Carousel, stressed the value of "hands-on experience for customers when selecting hardware and software for their workflow management needs." He explained that the new center will provide customers with a real-life environment to learn how to establish efficient hybrid workflows from beginning to end.

The Customer Innovation & Experience Center highlights the importance of devices and visual collaboration. So, NWN Carousel collaborates with organizations like HP Poly (News - Alert), Microsoft, and Intel to offer a variety of tools specifically designed for hybrid work environments. These tools enable virtually effortless collaboration across multiple locations and devices.