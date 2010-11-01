[April 20, 2023] Betacom's Private 5G Ecosystem: Unleashing the Power of Industry 4.0

TMCnet News Betacom, a private wireless pioneer, has announced the creation of the Betacom Private 5G Ecosystem, a collaborative initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions powered by private 4G and 5G networks. The ecosystem brings together prominent technology companies such as Google Cloud, Intel, Ingram Micro (News - Alert), and Qualcomm Technologies to develop, validate, and deploy solutions for various enterprise applications. The partnership aims to create an ecosystem of pre-tested Industrial IoT devices and applications, integrated with mobile edge compute and supported by established system integrators.



Private wireless networks are becoming increasingly important in sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing/logistics as they serve as the backbone for industrial automation and IoT deployments. One of the main reasons private wireless networks are gaining popularity for industrial IoT deployments is the need for reliable and secure connectivity in the age of Industry 4.0. As businesses increasingly rely on automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data analytics, they require networks that can deliver consistent performance and low latency to support these advanced applications. Private wireless networks offer the control and customization necessary to meet the specific requirements of industrial environments.

Another advantage of private wireless networks is their ability to provide enhanced security compared to public networks. As businesses continue to integrate IoT devices and solutions into their operations, the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches increases. Private wireless networks can help minimize these risks by offering dedicated and secure communication channels that are separate from public networks. This separation helps to protect sensitive data and ensure the integrity of critical business operations. Private wireless networks also provide businesses with greater flexibility and scalability. As industrial IoT deployments expand and evolve, companies need the ability to easily adapt their network infrastructure to accommodate new devices, applications, and use cases. Private wireless networks can be easily tailored to meet specific needs, allowing businesses to grow and scale their IoT deployments without the limitations of traditional wired networks. They can also improve the overall operational efficiency of industrial environments. By enabling real-time data analytics and decision-making, these networks allow businesses to optimize their processes and resources, ultimately reducing costs and improving productivity. For instance, real-time data from IoT sensors can be used to monitor equipment health, predict maintenance needs, and prevent costly downtime. As the transition to Industry 4.0 continues to accelerate, private wireless networks will play a critical role in supporting the advanced applications and solutions that drive this transformation. This 15-member ecosystem features companies with unique domain and industry expertise in the areas of Industrial IoT Solutions, Mobile Edge (News - Alert) Compute, System Integrators, and 5GaaS Technology. The Betacom Private 5G Ecosystem will offer opportunities for joint technology development and validation, sales incentives, tools, training, and joint go-to-market initiatives. Partners will also gain access to Betacom's innovation showcases at MxD, a national Digital Manufacturing and Cybersecurity Institute based in Chicago, and at Teltech Group, a leader in logistics/supply chain services, asset management, and technology solutions based in Dallas. Betacom's 5G as a Service (5GaaS) is the industry's first fully-managed, end-to-end private wireless service, granting US enterprises access to their own cost-effective, high-performance 4G/5G networks. The company has a long history of building wireless infrastructure for mid-to-large enterprises and possesses the expertise required to cater to the private wireless needs of the manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing sectors. Ecosystem deployments are already underway at MxD, where Betacom has installed both 4G and 5G private networks in collaboration with Google (News - Alert) Cloud and Ingram Micro. The partnership is testing and showcasing automation and security technologies to help modernize US manufacturing. At Teltech, Betacom's 5GaaS is being used to automate warehousing operations. The company has deployed robots, drones, and automated forklifts using equipment from ecosystem members, including Axis Communications, Evolon, and Qualcomm Technologies. Betacom was able to design, install, and integrate the network in just a few weeks in partnership with Teltech. Market research indicates that the global private wireless market is poised for significant growth. According to a report by ABI Research (News - Alert), the market is expected to reach $16.3 billion by 2025. The Betacom Private 5G Ecosystem aims to capitalize on this opportunity by facilitating the transition to Industry 4.0 through the power of 5G technology. Johan Bjorklund, CEO of Betacom, believes that building a partner ecosystem is essential for accelerating the transition to Industry 4.0. The collaboration will enable businesses to leverage advanced solutions that deliver high performance and low latency at the edge, supporting Industrial IoT initiatives. Charter members include members from a variety of technology sectors:

Industrial IoT Solutions: ADB SAFEGATE Americas, Axis Communications, Evolon, Ingram Micro Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Solis Energy, SVT Robotics, and Vecna Robotics

Mobile Edge Compute: Google Cloud, Ingram Micro Inc., and Intel

System Integrators: CDW, Ingram Micro Inc., and QuayChain

5GaaS Technology: Airspan (News - Alert), Druid Software, FibroLAN, Intel, and Qualcomm Technologies





