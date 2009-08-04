[April 10, 2023] TD SYNNEX Selected by Aruba as Global Distributor for EdgeConnect Platform

TMCnet News TD SYNNEX (News - Alert), a global technology distributor, has been chosen by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, as the global distributor for the Aruba EdgeConnect platform. TD SYNNEX's Global Solutions Team will lead the distribution of EdgeConnect, which will be available through TD SYNNEX's worldwide IT ecosystem across 150 countries.



Vince Stemen, SVP, Advanced Vendor Solutions at TD SYNNEX, said, 'We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with HPE as we integrate our leading global IT distribution and solutions aggregation services with the Aruba EdgeConnect platform.' TD SYNNEX's Global Solutions Team aims to provide a simplified and streamlined global distribution channel to enable its partners and vendors to deliver business outcomes at scale to multinational end-users.

Aruba EdgeConnect is a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution that helps businesses and organizations enhance the performance and security of their wide area networks (WANs). EdgeConnect is a comprehensive SD-WAN solution with advanced features such as dynamic path control, quality of service (QoS) and application-based policies that optimize the performance of enterprise applications over any transport network, including the public internet. 'As a leading global IT distributor, TD SYNNEX has a proven track record of delivering results, building relationships, and scaling business through global platforms,' said Donna Grothjan (News - Alert), vice president of Worldwide Channels for Aruba. TD SYNNEX has a longstanding relationship with HPE, having been recognized as an HPE Global Distributor of the Year for 2022 for its innovation and commitment to working with HPE to help shared customers unleash their growth potential. TD SYNNEX's Global Solutions Team will build on the existing EdgeConnect business, which has experienced significant double-digit growth, especially in regions outside of the U.S., with a streamlined distribution process across the entire global IT ecosystem.





