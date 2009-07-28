[August 02, 2022] TMC Names HGS a 2022 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

TMCnet News HGS Agent X Recognized for Exceptional Innovation CHICAGO, IL, July 20, 2022 - HGS announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded HGS Agent X, a comprehensive cloud-based cognitive engagement solution, the 2022 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.



Traditionally, a contact center agent engages with multiple screens at any given time that can cause a delay in communication with the customer. With Agent X, information is easily extracted and compiled in the background using RPA, significantly reducing time and enhancing the customer experience ten-fold. "We are thrilled to receive this distinction from TMC (News - Alert)," said Venu Gooty, HGS Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Transformation. "Our product is giving our customers the opportunity to focus more on providing meaningful customer interactions that are rooted in faster, empowering customer service and we're extremely proud of that. We've built a product that not only improves communication, but adequately addresses the issues that many overwhelmed contact centers face today."

Now in it's 21st year, TMC has been honoring technology companies with prestigious awards to those who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies.



"Congratulations to HGS for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "HGS Agent X is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from HGS in 2022 and beyond." Agent X was also named as a Best Robotic Process Innovation in 2022 by The AI Breakthrough Awards. About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS is present in seven countries, with over 21,600 employees across 38 delivery centers, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2022, HGS had revenues of Rs. 32,636.9 million (US$ 439 million), excluding revenues of the recently divested healthcare business.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com. HGS Contact:

Andrew Kokes

+1 888 747 7911

[email protected]



TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800

[email protected]





Edited by Erik Linask



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]