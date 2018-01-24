[September 08, 2017] Loway Joins AstriCon 2017 Orlando as Official Sponsor

TMCnet News Loway (News - Alert) Joins AstriCon 2017 Orlando as Official Sponsor Loway will present the new call center management software lineup at the annual Asterisk Open Source (News - Alert) Conference and Exhibition. Stabio, Switzerland - September 8, 2017 - Loway, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, announced today that it has signed on to become an official Sponsor of AstriCon, held October 3-5, 2017, at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

Celebrating its 14th year, AstriCon remains the longest-running conference devoted to Asterisk (News - Alert) , the most widely used open source communications platform in the world. AstriCon brings together the world's open source enthusiasts - from code developers and Asterisk integrators, to service providers and enterprise IT professionals - who all share an interest in Asterisk. "We are enthusiastic to attend for the sixth year the most relevant event in the world of open source communications platforms," said Lorenzo Emilitri, founder of Loway. "This will be for our developers the best opportunity to show present state of the new evolved call center management lineup." Meet Loway engineers team at booth number 20, where developers will guide you through the new features of the call-center solutions family and introduce you to the release 17.06 of QueueMetrics. The QueueMetrics suite collects Asterisk PBX data generating real time and historical reports for over 180 metrics, covering the four key categories of call center management: Reporting, Supervisor page, Agent page and Quality assessment. Release 17.06 introduces several new features, such as a professional "Wallboard editor" that lets you create personalized wallboards to get a real-time overview of the state of the call center, a DirectAMI mode that makes any interaction with the PBX snappier, richer configuration editors and several new reports for supervisors. For more information about QueueMetrics visit the official website at www.queuemetrics.com or follow Loway on Twitter (News - Alert) at @queuemetrics. Registration for AstriCon is now open. For the latest AstriCon news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @AstriCon. About Loway Loway Switzerland is a leading software development company providing professional management solutions for contact-centers. Its renowned QueueMetrics sets up modern standards in performance measurement, statistics and reporting for call centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology, while WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use, predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics on-premise or cloud software. For more information about Loway or to become a Loway partner, please visit www.loway.ch. About AstriCon? AstriCon is the longest-running event devoted to all things Asterisk, a free and open source framework for building communications applications that is downloaded nearly 2 million times per year. AstriCon's mission is to expand awareness and knowledge of Asterisk. Attendees will learn about trends in Asterisk use, the growing Asterisk ecosystem, the newest applications and a wide range of in-depth technical topics from Asterisk developers, users and entrepreneurs. AstriCon will be held October 3 - 5, 2017 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. Registration is open at www.astricon.net. About Digium (News - Alert) Digium®, Inc. provides Asterisk® software, telephony hardware, and on-premises and hosted Switchvox business phone systems that deliver enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) and UC as a Service (UCaaS) solutions at an affordable price. Digium is the creator, primary developer and sponsor of the Asterisk project; the world's most widely used open source communications software. Asterisk turns an ordinary computer into a feature-rich communications server. A community of more than 80,000 developers and users worldwide uses Asterisk to create VoIP communication solutions in more than 170 countries. Since 1999, Digium has empowered developers to create innovative communications solutions based on open standards and open source software, providing an alternative to proprietary phone systems. Digium Switchvox Cloud and other cloud-based products and services are offered through Digium Cloud Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Digium, Inc. Digium's business communications products are sold through a worldwide network of reseller partners. More information is available at www.digium.com and www.asterisk.org. Loway contact: Maurizio Sabot Marketing Manager marketing@loway.ch +4191.6309765





Edited by Erik Linask



