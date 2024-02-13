[May 27, 2024]

New Series of Antennas Operate Over a Wide Range of Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has just introduced an innovative series of in-stock, waveguide horn antennas for a variety of applications.

Pasternack's new line of waveguide horn antennas provide wide frequency coverage from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz and with a low VSWR of less than 1.3. They demonstrate highly efficient radio-frequency power transmission.

These waveguide horn antennas feature beam width options from 11 to 55.2 as well as high gain from 10 to 20 dBi for transmitting greater power to receivers. Additional options and features include a wide variety of flange designations along with resilient designs made from high-grade aluminum with corrosion-resistant power coating.

"Our new series of waveguide horn antennas delivers high gain and precise directivity and can operate over a wide range of frequencies, making them ideal for a variety of applications invlving communications, as reference antennas or for microwave links," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Manager.







Pasternack's new waveguide horn antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

