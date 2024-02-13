[May 16, 2024] New Study from Acquia Reveals the Business Impact of Neglecting Digital Accessibility Tweet

Acquia, the leader in open digital experience software, today released its 2024 Survey Report: Consumer Perspectives on Digital Accessibility, which examines how website users with disabilities perceive the state of digital accessibility and how their experiences impact brand reputation and loyalty. Critically, the report found that 89% of participants say they encounter accessibility issues that make it challenging to interact with websites or other digital experiences offered by brands, leading more than half (62%) to say that they would consider switching to a competitor with better accessibility features. "It's clear that digital experiences are not meeting the accessibility expectations of those who need them. This is a critical business issue that requires more attention," said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer at Acquia. "Digital accessibility is an essential pillar of digital experience design and management that should not be overlooked or shortchanged. Creating equal, accessible opportunities for all is a value all marketers and organizations should strive for." Brands Are Paying the Price for Digital Accessibility Deficiencies The Acquia survey found that not only are disability issues widespread, but so are the impacts: Nearly half of respondents (45%) rate their level of frustration when encountering accessibility issues on digital platforms as either "very" or "extremely" frustrating.

Brand reputation is negatively impacted when users encounter digital accessibility challenges. Aligned to the above, survey participant most commonly reported feeling frustration toward a brand (71%), while 58% said they feel disappointed and 24% feel angry. Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) say they feel excluded.



34% said they would complain directly to the brand.

Nearly one-third (31%) of respondents said they would talk about the accessibility issue with their family and friends, while 20% would share their experience on social media - creating a ripple effect of negative brand perception that extends far beyond the disabled individuals who experience these problems first-hand.

Showing a direct impact to companies' bottom lines, 51% respondents stated they would most likely seek alternative accessible options and 42% said that they would discontinue use of the brand's services. Making Digital Accessibility A Priority Will Grow Confidence and Trust

The survey participants' experiences clearly show that more work needs to be done to improve digital accessibility, and brands would be rewarded for taking decisive action. Indeed, 93% of consumers surveyed say that it is important that the brands they engage with prioritize digital accessibility. However, consumers want progress instead of platitudes and many respondents reported skepticism about companies' true intentions. In the past year: Only 27% believe that companies are taking accessibility seriously and making meaningful improvements.

33% believe companies do the basics to check the regulatory compliance box.

28% believe that while companies talk about accessibility as a marketing tactic, not much action has been taken.

Methodology The online survey was fielded in April 2024 by Researchscape and collected responses from 1,265 adults across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia who identified as having a disability. To view more details, please visit https://www.acquia.com/accessibility-report-2024.

