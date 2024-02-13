[May 08, 2024] New DART-MX93 System on Module by Variscite Brings Machine Learning to Compact, Cost-Optimized, Rugged Edge Devices Tweet

Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced the newest member of the DART Pin2Pin family for machine learning on edge devices at a competitive price for markets like industrial, IoT, smart devices, and wearables. At only 55 x 30 millimeters-about half the size of a credit card-the DART-MX93 enables machine learning, even in compact devices. Its energy-flex architecture provides efficient processing; built-in security ensures data and applications are protected. Similar to the successful VAR-SOM-MX93 which was already launched by Variscite in 2023, the DART-MX93 is based on the same NXP iMX93 processor with up to 1.7GHz Dual Cortex™-A55, and 250MHz Cortex-M33 real-time co-processor, equipped with the Arm® neural processing unit Ethos™-U65 microNPU. The new SoM includes robust features like 2x CAN bus, 2x GbE, and industrial temperature grade plus a wide range of features and connectivity options: camera inputs, audio in/out, ADC, 2x USB, certified Wi-Fi 6 dual-and 802.11 ax/ac/a/b/g/n with optional 802.15.4, BT/BLE 5.3, and LVDS display outputs.



"Variscite's DART-MX93 is another breakthrough that offers advanced processing power and energy-efficiency with industrial-grade features at an extremely attractive price," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. "The DART-MX93 is positioned to enable a new class of smart edge devices that are rugged, energy-wise, performant, and affordable in volume." Variscite offers the broadest range of SoMs based on NXP's i.MX 9 series. The upcoming VAR-SOM-MX91, to be released in parallel with NXP's iMX91, is ideal for price-sensitive devices. The DART-MX95, powered by NXP i.MX95, was created for powerful edge platforms that demand high performance, high-end graphics, AI/ML capabilities, advanced security and safety functions, and a rich set of high-speed connectivity options.

Longevity and Upgrade Path Variscite's DART-MX93 is included in the company's long-term longevity plan and is expected to be available to customers for the next 15 years. The DART-MX93 is part of the DART Pin2Pin family that gives Variscite customers a future-proof way to scale their device capabilities with new generations of DART SoMs. This ensures extended longevity for customer products, as well as reduces development time, costs, and risks for future product iterations. From the i.MX8M Mini, through the i.MX8M and iMX8M Plus, to the i.MX 95. Availability Variscite's alpha customers can now place orders in production quantities for DART-MX93 SoMs starting at $39 per unit. DART-MX93 evaluation kits, which include the scalable VAR-DT8M custom board and an optional LVDS display with a touch panel, are also available. ABOUT VARISCITE Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module designer and manufacturer, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508321126/en/

