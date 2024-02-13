[May 08, 2024] New Clari Innovations Accelerate Consumption-based Businesses While Boosting Sales Rep Productivity with Revenue AI Tweet

Clari, the leading Revenue Platform, today announced new breakthrough solutions that enable revenue leaders to accurately forecast and predict across diverse business models, while allowing sales reps to create, convert, and close more revenue. Clari Forecast for Consumption, part of Clari's new Enterprise Suite, enables revenue leaders to predict and manage all consumption revenue in one place. Clari's new Revenue Execution solution automates sales execution across the complete revenue lifecycle, providing prescriptive guidance and AI-powered productivity to every rep and frontline manager. These new solutions were unveiled today at Charge: The Revenue Summit, the leading event for all revenue-critical employees who want to stop revenue leak, implement consistent revenue cadences, and capture more revenue. While consumption revenue models provide significant business and customer satisfaction benefits, they are the most challenging models to run, forecast, and predict. Typically, an enterprise will combine data from their CRM and their data warehouse, build ad-hoc reports in Excel, and custom views in their BI tool. The result: a consumption forecast that is often wildly inaccurate and massively inefficient for the entire revenue team. This cascades into more revenue leak across the consumption business. Companies, on average, lose 14.9% of their revenue every year to revenue leak - revenue they've earned but have yet to capture due to breakdowns in the revenue process. And, given its complexity, there is more leak in consumption revenue models than any other. Now, with Clari Forecast for Consumption, account planning and quarterly projections that once took place across disparate tools are centralized into a comprehensive forecasting solution that spans the entire revenue process and all revenue models. The new solution turns unpredictable revenue figures into predictable forecasts that drive accountability across the complete revenue funnel, making it easy to maintain and grow the customer base while simultaneously simplifying and scaling across the enterprise. In addition to Clari Forecast for Consumption, Clari's new Enterprise Suite also incudes Consolidated Views in Clari Forecast - a new solution that consolidates revenue insights across multiple CRM instances; Forecast Config in Clari Studio - enabling teams to design, build, test, and deploy various forecast models; and new data sources in Clari Ingest - which pulls usage and spending data from 3rd party databases, including Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks, into RevDB to visualize and grow real-time consumption-based revenue.



"Enterprises today are faced with increasingly complex business models, revenue stacks, sales cycles, data requirements, change management, and more. And all too often, this hard-to-manage complexity leads to revenue leak," said Rohit Shrivastava, Chief Product Officer at Clari. "That all changes today with the introduction of Clari Forecast for Consumption and Revenue Execution delivered through the unified Clari Revenue Platform. These new solutions give organizations the tools they need to make complex revenue models easy to understand and forecast, empower reps and frontline managers with prescriptive sales execution, and leverage AI to drive higher team attainment." While revenue leaders conquer consumption forecast complexity, frontline reps are overburdened with administrative tasks that take time away from customers and prospects, and are working out of siloed systems that only address one or two parts of the revenue lifecycle. Rather than logging CRM details or searching customer calls, reps should focus on direct-selling activities, engage with high-ROI customers, and execute high probability tasks that can help them close deals faster.

Clari's new Revenue Execution solution solves for this by providing sales reps with full funnel AI-driven execution tools - including top of funnel prospecting and engagement; opportunity management and account inspection; conversational intelligence and AI coaching; and buyer collaboration and mutual action plans - so they can create, convert, and close more deals all in one consolidated platform. Revenue Execution is powered by RevAI, Clari's industry-leading descriptive, predictive, and generative AI that provides actionable insights in every workflow, and RevDB, the world's most comprehensive source of revenue data. "Speaking from the context of someone who just bet the farm on consolidating into Clari's full platform, Revenue Execution is confidence-building in the premise of 'you can only do this type of workflow automation on the consolidated Clari Revenue Platform,'" said Collin Rhea, VP of Sales Operations and Enablement at Aptean. Clari Forecast for Consumption and Revenue Execution follow closely on the heels of a spate of recent RevTech innovations and milestones from Clari, including a new strategic alliance with Deloitte Digital; several powerful updates to RevAI; and Clari's platform surpassing more than $4T in revenue under management, which creates a material advantage for Clari's customers by harvesting the largest and fastest growing AI database of revenue data to inform near-term revenue execution and longer-term strategic planning for executive teams. About Clari Clari's industry-leading, AI-powered Revenue Platform is purpose-built to help companies optimize the end-to-end revenue process. More than 1,500 organizations - including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra - run revenue on Clari to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240508586374/en/

