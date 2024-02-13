[May 07, 2024] NEW Logitech Combo Touch Available for the new iPad Air and iPad Pro Tweet

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that a new Logitech Combo Touch is now available with the redesigned new iPad Air and thin and light new iPad Pro. Made with sustainable and premium materials, the new Combo Touch models are the thinnest and lightest models yet, taking portability to the next level and allowing users to be productive from anywhere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507462808/en/ New Logitech Combo Touch Available for the new iPad Air 13-inch and 11-inch, and iPad Pro 13-inch and 11-inch (Photo: Business Wire) Combo Touch, a leading keyboard case for the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, offers unparalleled versatility and features a detachable keyboard and flexible kickstand, enabling multiple use modes and swift task transitions. Easily type, sketch, view, read and more, from anywhere. The largest Multi-Touch trackpad yet (on a Combo Touch), ensures intuitive and precise input and navigation. "The Combo Touch has long captured the hearts of our users, and with the introduction of the redesigned iPad Air and new iPad Pro, we've taken its valued features to new heights," said Joseph Mingori, general manager of Mobile Solutions and Partnerships in Personal Workspace Solutions at Logitech. "Our commitment to enhancing the user experience has led us to develop a highly portable Combo Touch, designed to seamlessly blend premium quality with uncompromised functionality. Enoy the ultimate freedom to work and play from any location, effortlessly."



Combo Touch powers productivity from anywhere, while providing form-fit protection for the new iPad Air and iPad Pro. Its keyboard boasts well-spaced, auto-backlit keys in a standard layout, offering 16 brightness levels for comfort in any lighting condition. Shortcut keys simplify common commands like volume control, media playback, Do Not Disturb, screenshots, and others, enhancing efficiency and ease of use. Combo Touch employs Smart Connector for instant, secure connectivity, eliminating the need for charging or Bluetooth connections. Combo Touch for iPad Pro is available in Graphite, and for iPad Air models in Oxford Grey.

Logitech Combo Touch for the new iPad Air and iPad Pro is available at logitech.com and apple.com. Combo Touch for iPad Air 11-inch: $199.99, Combo Touch for iPad Air 13-inch: $229.99, Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch: $229.99, Combo Touch for iPad Pro 13-inch: $259.99. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. About Logitech Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog. Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507462808/en/

