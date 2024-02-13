[May 07, 2024] New Partnership with Triton College Guarantees Grads Admission to North Park Tweet

CHICAGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Park University will partner with Triton College in River Forest in a program that guarantees Triton transfer students admission to North Park. As part of the program, North Park's admissions counselors will help assist students in transferring Triton students' credits to ensure they complete their bachelor's degrees as quickly as possible. /p>



Triton looking to complete their bachelor's degree at North Park ," said Anthony Scola , vice president for enrollment management and marketing. "We're eager to support these students as they look to advance their education and make an impact in the world-class city of Chicago ." North Park formed a similar partnership with Glen Ellyn-based College of DuPage last fall.

Earlier this year, North Park increased its merit-based scholarships to transfer students by up to 25%. Transfer students with GPAs of 2.50 and above are eligible for the scholarships.

Located 14 miles from downtown Chicago, Triton is a community college serving the western suburbs of Chicago. It enrolls more than 10,000 students a year and offers more than 110 degree and certificate programs. North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partnership-with-triton-college-guarantees-grads-admission-to-north-park-302138446.html SOURCE North Park University

