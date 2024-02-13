[May 07, 2024] New Generation of AI Platforms Set to Revolutionize the $200 Billion HR Technology Market, Says Josh Bersin Company Tweet

First wave Talent Intelligence systems have gone enterprise-wide, expanding beyond recruiting into career development, leadership assessment, and competitive analysis

Organizations want these data-rich AI systems to form the core of their next-gen HR strategy, disrupting legacy HCM vendors

These new Enterprise Talent Intelligence platforms will enable HR to operate in a more integrated way, as explained by the Josh Bersin Company "Systemic HR" model OAKLAND, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, The Josh Bersin Company , today reveals how AI-powered talent intelligence systems are rapidly expanding, enabling companies to complete the shift from a job centric paradigm to a fully skills-based management model. These new Enterprise Talent Intelligence platforms will enable HR to operate in a more integrated way Most HR software was designed for the "pre-hire to retire" world of employment, a model that has all but gone away, says the research. AI-powered talent intelligence platforms, which model people around skills, are now becoming the new architecture for the entire HR technology market. According to The Josh Bersin Company's latest research study, The Emergence of Enterprise Talent Intelligence: Applying Skills Technology and AI at Work , this pivotal shift signifies an evolution from Talent Intelligence to a comprehensive Enterprise-wide Talent Intelligence. The advent of Enterprise-wide Talent Intelligence is the technological cornerstone facilitating the realization of The Josh Bersin Company's Systemic HR © concept and approach, recently unveiled as a paradigm shift in the HR domain. An organization confirming the benefits of Enterprise Talent Intelligence is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Its VP People and Culture Global Operations, Digital Strategy and Northern Europe Busiess Unit BP, Nico Orie, states, "Combined with AI, Big Data allows us to create higher impact experiences and increased adoption that enables next-level skill demand and supply matching, talent development, and people energy.



He adds, "It's not about a new system—it's about a fundamental change of how we enable people and business value. We are breaking decades of shackles of a process and transaction-driven HR world to refocus where the true value lies: people." The research report chronicles the evolution of Talent Intelligence, beginning with its roots in 2010 when AI was first applied to enhance the modeling of the increasingly dynamic organizational structures that were emerging at that time.

Led by pioneering vendors such as Eightfold, Gloat, Lightcast, Seekout, Draup, Heidrick & Struggles, Degreed, Phenom, and others, the first wave of Talent Intelligence centered on inferring skills rather than traditional job-based competency frameworks. These systems, which amassed billions of employee profiles, proved that AI can powerfully improve sourcing, recruiting, career mobility, and even performance assessment. Today, as hundreds of companies deploy these platforms, CHROS are realizing that talent intelligence is an enterprise-wide solution, disrupting and changing the market for core HR platforms, says Josh Bersin Company analysts. This next phase goes far beyond talent acquisition, opening up Talent Intelligence for job architecture analysis, organizational design (such as, "Do these two business units seem to be replicating the same functional skills, so should we combine them?"), leadership assessment, pay equity audit, and in-depth examinations of sales performance, turnover rates, customer service, and even R&D output. The Josh Bersin Company sees AI- and data-enriched Talent Intelligence to tackle on-going HR and transformation challenges, such as: building skills-based HR practices in every domain

personalized and engaging employee development programs

accelerating internal mobility, gig work, mentoring, and job sharing

strategic workforce planning, location planning, and competitive analysis

solving the vexing problem of pay equity in a highly dynamic workforce

Identifying, assessing, and developing a new generation of leaders. For periods of heightened mergers and acquisitions activity, The Josh Bersin Company maintains that Enterprise Talent Intelligence will help in facilitating data- and skills-based restructuring efforts. The report also notes that several companies approached as part of the research are already using their enterprise talent intelligence systems to identify pay equity discrepancies by looking at AI-inferred skills, diversity metrics, and job level information. Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, says: "Talent Intelligence has grown up, and it now threatens many of the incumbent HR technology vendors. Consider any data-driven problem we have in HR: Why do we have high turnover in a given business area? What could be the factors driving low productivity in one area of the sales team? How do we identify functional leaders in technical domains? Who are the hidden 'gurus' in cyber security or data management we need for a new project? Every one of these talent challenges can be solved with this new wave of Enterprise Talent Intelligence. "Once organizations have all this data in one place, Enterprise Talent Intelligence accelerates the adoption of Systemic HR. No longer will companies need separate groups for L&D, recruiting, and rewards - they can all use this common, intelligent, system, disrupting many of the traditional HR tech markets." The Enterprise Talent Intelligence research report is available for download via The Josh Bersin Company at https://joshbersin.com/enterprise-talent-intelligence/ About The Josh Bersin Company The most trusted human capital advisors in the world. More than a million HR and business leaders rely on us to help them overcome their greatest challenges. Thanks to our understanding of workplace issues, informed by the largest, and most up-to-date data sets on workers and employees, we give leaders the confidence to make decisions in line with latest thinking and evidence about work and the workplace. We're great listeners, too. There's no one like us, who understands this area so comprehensively and without bias. We help CHROs and CEOs be better at delivering their business goals. We do that by helping you to manage people better. We are enablers at our core. We provide strategic advice and counsel supported by in-depth research, thought leadership, and unrivaled professional development, community and networking opportunities. Our offerings include the industry's leading AI-powered HR expert assistant, Galileo™, fueled by 25 years of in-depth Bersin research, case studies, benchmarks, and market information. We empower our clients to run their businesses better. And we empower the market by identifying results-driven practices that make work better for every person on the planet. For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email [email protected] . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-generation-of-ai-platforms-set-to-revolutionize-the-200-billion-hr-technology-market-says-josh-bersin-company-302138132.html SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]