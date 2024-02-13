[May 07, 2024] New Engen Partners with Cotopaxi as their Digital Agency of Record Tweet

SEATTLE, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen , a leading digital marketing agency, has been designated Digital Agency of Record by mission-driven adventure brand Cotopaxi ®. The agency and brand will join forces to ensure that the Cotopaxi media program achieves maximum impact across every phase of the multi-channel customer experience.

The elevated full-funnel program will apply research-backed insights leveraging Cotopaxi’s first-party customer data, competitive analysis and media mix modeling, and audience-led creative strategies to help Cotopaxi maximize spending and accurately measure engagement across the customer journey. This ongoing partnership will encompass the entire user journey, including paid social and search, affiliate partnerships, commerce, and video/audio display. The performance mindset underpinning the partnership emphasizes the importance of uniting the agency’s performance capabilities with the existing brand approach. “We are thrilled to announce our new work with the team at Cotopaxi,” said Justin Hayashi, New Engen CEO. “Cotopaxi has achieved remarkable success over the past ten years by designing category-leading products and upholding their brand promise to be a force for good. As the brand looks towards its next stage of growth, we’re proud to support this mission as digital arketing Agency of Record, bringing together our expertise in measurement, creative insights and media to build on what is already one of the best retail success stories of the last decade.”



The announcement follows New Engen’s acquisition of one of the industry’s leading affiliate marketing agencies, LT Partners, in 2023. This allowed New Engen to extend its reach beyond its already deep paid media capabilities, and help support its clients on performance marketing across earned and owned media. In 2024, New Engen has also continued their top-tier partnerships with all major digital marketing platforms, such as Google Premier Partner, Meta Business Partner, Microsoft Elite Partner, Amazon Ads Partner, Snapchat Partner and Criteo Premium Partner. “We’ve built a strong foundation of brand engagement and loyalty, and we’re poised to take this to the next level,” said Brad Hiranaga, Cotopaxi’s Chief Brand Officer. “We are impressed by New Engen’s insights, measurement, and audience-led creative strategy. Their approach will help us deepen our market impact, elevating the Cotopaxi experience and growing an audience that learns about our products and mission and joins our movement to see the world and DO GOOD. We are excited for our partnership this year!”

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing around $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales; is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company; an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency; and was also named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list. New Engen recently joined forces with Acorn Influence and LT Partners, adding influencer and partner marketing to the agency’s capabilities. Learn more at www.newengen.com . About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a B Corporation that makes adventure travel gear to empower people to see the world and make it better. Our Gear for Good? promise is to make our products as ethically, sustainably, and durably as possible, while having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact. We dedicate 1% of revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation, which supports nonprofit partners with proven track records of alleviating poverty. Through our Foundation to date, we have helped more than 4.25 million individuals experiencing extreme poverty. For more information, visit www.cotopaxi.com . Contact Info:

Alyssa Gay

For New Engen

[email protected]



