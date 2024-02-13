[May 06, 2024] New Relic Announces Katrina Wong as Chief Marketing Officer Tweet

New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced Katrina Wong as the company's next Chief Marketing Officer. Wong will oversee the company's brand, demand, and communications initiatives with a focus on driving growth and market expansion. Wong brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, go-to-market, and community development to New Relic. She has a proven track record for launching products in new markets and helping companies through stages of substantial growth. Wong most recently served as Divisional CMO and VP Marketing at Twilio Segment. She has also held marketing leadership and go-to-market positions at Hired, Zuora, Salesforce, and SAP. "Katrina brings expertise in product strategy, positioning, customer value and an understanding of the market that will be indispensable as we continue to innovate and expand," said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. "Her understanding of developers and executive-level personas will help us deliver our platform to new customers looking to strengthen their observability pracices to preserve flawless customer experiences, drive innovation, and grow revenue."



"New Relic is at the forefront of the observability market with a strong product, business model, and team," said New Relic Chief Marketing Officer Katrina Wong. "The company's continued focus on innovation and customer success is unmatched in the market. I look forward to working closely with Relics across the organization as we help leading companies achieve greatness with New Relic." For more information on career opportunities at New Relic, visit www.newrelic.com/about/careers.

About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506351574/en/

