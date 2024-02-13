[May 06, 2024] New Netskope App for ServiceNow Modernizes Threat and Data Protection Workflows for SecOps and Incident Response Teams Tweet

Latest integration provides greater incident management automation for productive security outcomes, reduces alert fatigue and operational costs SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced the release of the Netskope App for ServiceNow, further extending the collaboration between the two companies. Designed to simplify threat and data protection workflows, the app leverages advanced features such as Netskope real-time user coaching to help security operations (SecOps) and incident response (IR) to keep users productive and the business resilient when responding to incidents and alerts. Today, most legacy secure web gateways limit how IT and security teams can effectively respond to a user request or a threat incident by only allowing admins a binary choice to allow or block access based on a web destination. By leveraging Netskope's patented capabilities to understand and differentiate the context around user engagement with the internet, the Netskope App for ServiceNow facilitates a number of workflows to automatically create, manage, and respond to events and incidents. As a result, users remain engaged and productive with the business tools they would otherwise be blocked from using, all while reducing the friction between IT departments and the volume of tickets generated by users. The app also supports predefined and ad hoc workflows, giving admins multiple outcomes to choose from, including limited uploads, limited downloads, real-time user coaching, and justification, in addition to allowing and blocking access. "This latest integration between Netskope and ServiceNow enables customers to go beyond the limitations of solely 'block' or 'allow' options and respond with a wide variety of continuously updated zero trust outcomes," said David Willis, Vice President of Technology Alliances, Netskope. "The Netskope App for ServiceNow helps admins manage a large number of findings ranging from 'patient zero' threats or a widespread data protection event using Netskope's context rich data directly from the ServiceNow dashboad. It puts the necessary details into the IT and SecOps admins' hands to enforce and enable users based on correlated and investigated findings in ServiceNow."



With the new Netskope App for ServiceNow administrators can now: Investigate and reduce time-to-respond to incidents and alerts through ticketing automation and enrichment informed by Netskope

Manage threats or data protection events with Netskope data directly from the ServiceNow dashboard, thereby reducing alert fatigue and operational costs from time spent toggling between multiple interfaces

Provide user coaching in real time over email while handling IT service management for any user triggering any type of alert, providing more choices for outcomes, beyond simple allow or block decisions

Provide near real-time assessment of malware and automatically create a multi-step correlation to highlight and identify 'patient zero' during an attack

Offer immediate lookups for SaaS application data protection posture for over 80,000 applications "This is an exciting development in our longstanding partnership with Netskope and represents a milestone in our shared mission to automate data privacy and security response workflows for our customers," said Hareesh Namavarapu, Director of Product Management, Security Incident Response, ServiceNow. "With Netskope's insights seamlessly integrated into the Now Platform, our customers can orchestrate powerful security workflows and investigate alerts with greater efficiency for their organization."

Netskope for many years has provided comprehensive integrations with ServiceNow , facilitating seamless data exchange and action execution for security practitioners. Ongoing integration includes plugins for Threat Exchange, Ticket Orchestrator, and Application Risk Exchange, enabling threat intelligence sharing, incident management, and application risk analysis. Additionally, Netskope's API Data Protection capabilities can be leveraged through ServiceNow for monitoring and securing data across cloud applications, while integration with Azure AD SSO ensures secure access to ServiceNow with enhanced authentication managed through Azure AD. Customers can get the Netskope App for ServiceNow on the ServiceNow Store . For more information about Netskope and ServiceNow, please visit here . About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope One platform and its patented Zero Trust Engine provide optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity—providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com . ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Media Contact:

Media Contact:
[email protected]

