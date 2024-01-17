TMCnet News
New Delta Dental report: 9 in 10 adults believe their dental visit is as important as an annual physical
CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental released its 2024 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report, a nationwide analysis of consumer opinions and behaviors relating to oral health.
The report reveals a strong consumer understanding of oral health's vital role in overall wellness, with an overwhelming majority of adults (91%) believing that their dental visit is as important as an annual physical.
Further, the report finds a greater awareness among adults of oral health's connection to specific health conditions and diseases such as respiratory illness and diabetes. Younger generations, specifically Gen Z and Millennials, are most likely to appreciate this linkage.
"The findings from this year's report underscore adults' understanding of oral health's relationship to whole person wellness, including its impact on physical, mental, and financial health," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Delta Dental remains dedicated to continued collaboration across the health care industry to develop solutions that advance oral health and wellness."
Delta Dental commissioned the research of 2,000 U.S. adults and parents of children 12 and under.
To read the full 2024 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report and learn more about the report's methodology and findings, click here.
About the research
Geographic distribution quotas were set to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population of adults and parents with children ages 12 and under. Research in this report has a margin of error of +/- 3%.
About Delta Dental Plans Association
