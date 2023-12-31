[May 01, 2024] New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Tweet

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) ("New Mountain," "New Mountain Finance" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. First Quarter Highlights1 Net investment income of $37.3 million, or $0.36 per weighted average share

Net asset value of $12.77 per share compared to $12.87 per share as of December 31, 2023. The 0.8% decline is driven by stable core credit performance, offset by a decrease in value in one of the Company's equity positions

Internal risk rating improved with 96.5% of the portfolio rated green as of March 31, 2024, compared to 94.5% as of December 31, 2023

Generated $191.8 million of originations 2 , partially offset by cash repayments 2 of $144.9 million

Declared a regular second quarter 2024 distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution related to first quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, which will be payable on June 28, 2024 to holders of record as of June 14, 2024







($ in millions, except per share data) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net Investment Income per Weighted Average Share $ 0.36 $ 0.38 Dividends per Share4 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Annualized Dividend Yield5 10.7 % 12.1 % March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Investment Portfolio6 $ 3,086.5 $ 3,027.8 NAV per Share $ 12.77 $ 12.87 Statutory Debt/Equity3 1.08x 1.14x Statutory Debt/Equity (Net of Available Cash)3 1.03x 1.10x

Management Comments on First Quarter Performance "Our first quarter results reflect another successful quarter for NMFC," said Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "New Mountain continues to benefit from our disciplined, defensive growth strategy that is focused on end markets that perform well in all economic cycles." John R. Kline, CEO, commented: "NMFC's portfolio continues to be well-positioned as a result of our defensive growth investment strategy. New Mountain delivered stable earnings and strong credit performance during the first quarter with over 96% of the portfolio rated green on our risk rating scale. We believe this is a direct result of our continued effort to invest in high-quality companies and deliver constant yield to our shareholders." Portfolio and Investment Activity6 As of March 31, 2024, the Company's NAV1 was $1,356.9 million and its portfolio had a fair value of $3,086.5 million in 115 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost7 of approximately 11.1%. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company generated $191.8 million of originations2 and cash repayments2 of $144.9 million. Portfolio and Asset Quality NMFC's mandate is to primarily target businesses in the middle market that, consistent with New Mountain's private equity platform, are high quality, defensive growth companies in industries that are well-researched by New Mountain. The Company's focus is on defensive growth businesses that generally exhibit the following characteristics: (i) acyclicality, (ii) sustainable secular growth drivers, (iii) niche market dominance and high barriers to competitive entry, (iv) recurring revenue and strong free cash flow, (v) flexible cost structures and (vi) seasoned management teams. Industry Composition of the Company's Portfolio based on Fair Value10 Software Business Services ERP 9.1 % Engineering & Consulting Services 5.4 % IT Infrastructure & Security 7.0 % Real Estate Services 4.5 % Human Capital Management 4.8 % Misc Services 3.5 % Ecommerce & Logistics 4.1 % Insurance & Benefits Services 3.1 % Finance & Accounting 3.4 % Digital Transformation 2.3 % Governance, Risk & Compliance 2.0 % Utility Services 1.7 % Integrated Payments 1.5 % Data & Information Services 0.2 % Total Software 31.9 % Total Business Services 20.7 % Healthcare Other Industries Healthcare Services 10.9 % Education 7.3 % Healthcare Software 4.3 % Consumer Services 6.5 % Pharma Services 1.1 % Distribution & Logistics 4.3 % Tech-Enabled Healthcare 1.0 % Financial Services 4.0 % Healthcare Products 0.2 % Packaging 2.3 % Other 5.5 % Total Healthcare 17.5 % Total Other Industries 29.9 % The Company monitors the performance and financial trends of its portfolio companies on at least a quarterly basis. The Company attempts to identify any developments within the portfolio company, the industry, or the macroeconomic environment that may alter any material element of the Company's original investment strategy. As described more fully in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the portfolio monitoring procedures are designed to provide a simple, yet comprehensive analysis of the Company's portfolio companies based on their operating performance and underlying business characteristics, which in turn forms the basis of its Risk Rating. The Risk Rating is expressed in categories of Green, Yellow, Orange and Red with Green reflecting an investment that is in-line with or above expectations and Red reflecting an investment performing materially below expectations. The following table shows the Risk Rating of the Company's portfolio companies as of March 31, 2024: (in millions) As of March 31, 2024 Risk Rating Cost Percent Fair Value Percent Weighted Average Mark Green9 $ 2,924.0 93.6 % $ 2,978.4 96.5 % 98.1 % Yellow6 87.3 2.8 % 63.1 2.1 % 72.1 % Orange 73.1 2.3 % 41.5 1.3 % 67.0 % Red 39.8 1.3 % 3.5 0.1 % 8.0 % Total $ 3,124.2 100.0 % $ 3,086.5 100.0 % As of March 31, 2024, all investments in the Company's portfolio had a Green Risk Rating, with the exception of four portfolio companies that had a Yellow Risk Rating, four portfolio companies that had an Orange Risk Rating and three portfolio companies that had a Red Risk Rating. The following table shows the Company's investment portfolio composition as of March 31, 2024: (in millions) Investment Portfolio Composition March 31, 2024 Percent of Total First Lien $ 1,757.0 56.9 % Senior Loan Funds & NMNLC11 375.2 12.2 % Second Lien6 431.5 14.0 % Subordinated 95.2 3.1 % Preferred Equity 215.8 7.0 % Common Equity and Other 211.8 6.8 % Total $ 3,086.5 100.0 % Liquidity and Capital Resources As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $107.5 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,471.0 million3. The Company's statutory debt to equity was 1.08x as of March 31, 2024. Additionally, the Company had $300.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $687.3 million of available capacity on its Holdings Credit Facility, DB Credit Facility and NMFC Credit Facility. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company sold 3,730,434 shares of common stock under its equity distribution agreement. For the same period, the Company received total accumulated net proceeds of approximately $47.9 million, including $0.0 million of offering expenses, from these sales. Recent Developments On April 18, 2024, the Company's board of directors declared a regular second quarter 2024 distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution related to first quarter earnings of $0.02 per share, each payable on June 28, 2024 to holders of record as of June 14, 2024. First Quarter 2024 Conference Call New Mountain Finance Corporation will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. To participate in the live earning conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. Access Code: 7036283 For additional details related to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com. ___________________________________________ (1) Excludes non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation ("NMNLC"). For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, is excluded from investment income, $0.0 million and $0.0 million, respectively, of net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative is excluded from net expenses and $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, is excluded from net investment income. (2) Originations exclude payment-in-kind ("PIK"); originations, repayments, and sales excludes revolvers, unfunded commitments, bridges, return of capital, and realized gains / losses. (3) Excludes the Company's United States Small Business Administration ("SBA") guaranteed debentures. (4) Includes the regular quarter distribution and the supplemental distribution related to current quarter's earnings, paid in the following quarter. (5) Dividend yield calculation uses the closing stock price of $12.72 on April 29, 2024 and $11.61 on May 5, 2023 and includes regular and supplemental dividends. (6) Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell. (7) References to "YTM at Cost" assume the accruing investments, including secured collateralized agreements, in the Company's portfolio as of a certain date, the ''Portfolio Date'', are purchased at cost on that date and held until their respective maturities with no prepayments or losses and are exited at par at maturity. This calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage. YTM at Cost uses the Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate ("SONIA"), Euro Interbank Offered Rate ("EURIBOR") and Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") curves at each quarter's respective end date. The actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the future selection of SONIA, EURIBOR and SOFR contracts by the individual companies in the Company's portfolio or other factors. (8) Includes investments in joint ventures. (9) Includes investments held in NMNLC. (10) Excludes NMFC Senior Loan Program III LLC ("SLP III"), NMFC Senior Loan Program IV LLC ("SLP IV") and NMNLC. (11) Senior Loan Funds includes SLP III and SLP IV. New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,330,396 and $2,283,490, respectively) $ 2,279,598 $ 2,209,867 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $109,980 and $107,895, respectively) 113,281 133,659 Controlled investments (cost of $653,810 and $646,823, respectively) 677,103 667,796 Total investments at fair value (cost of $3,094,186 and $3,038,208, respectively) 3,069,982 3,011,322 Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively) 16,500 16,500 Cash and cash equivalents 107,467 70,090 Interest and dividend receivable 43,171 44,107 Receivable from broker 960 - Deferred tax asset 68 594 Receivable from affiliates 50 82 Other assets 17,409 16,519 Total assets $ 3,255,607 $ 3,159,214 Liabilities Borrowings Unsecured Notes $ 686,663 $ 506,500 SBA-guaranteed debentures 300,000 300,000 Holdings Credit Facility 291,563 515,063 Convertible Notes 260,178 260,207 DB Credit Facility 182,000 186,400 NMFC Credit Facility 47,618 36,813 NMNLC Credit Facility II 2,938 2,853 Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of $56,248 and $54,263, respectively) (24,370 ) (22,387 ) Net borrowings 1,746,590 1,785,449 Payable for unsettled securities purchased 94,079 - Interest payable 23,071 20,440 Management fee payable 10,096 10,116 Incentive fee payable 9,389 8,555 Other liabilities 3,199 2,931 Total liabilities 1,886,424 1,827,491 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, and 106,289,293 and 102,558,859 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,063 1,026 Paid in capital in excess of par 1,379,070 1,331,269 Accumulated undistributed earnings (23,201 ) (12,344 ) Total net assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 1,356,932 $ 1,319,951 Non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation 12,251 11,772 Total net assets $ 1,369,183 $ 1,331,723 Total liabilities and net assets $ 3,255,607 $ 3,159,214 Number of shares outstanding 106,289,293 102,558,859 Net asset value per share of New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 12.77 $ 12.87 New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Investment income From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income) $ 56,237 $ 60,758 PIK interest income 4,683 3,944 Dividend income 293 47 Non-cash dividend income 4,684 4,166 Other income 1,600 1,918 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 368 9 PIK interest income 836 691 Non-cash dividend income 1,244 1,105 Other income 63 63 From controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 1,361 1,444 PIK interest income 4,135 4,388 Dividend income 12,683 10,995 Non-cash dividend income 1,496 1,230 Other income 873 1,195 Total investment income 90,556 91,953 Expenses Interest and other financing expenses 31,016 30,796 Management fee 10,997 11,638 Incentive fee 9,389 9,597 Professional fees 1,067 965 Administrative expenses 968 1,048 Other general and administrative expenses 465 488 Total expenses 53,902 54,532 Less: management fee waived (901 ) (1,063 ) Net expenses 53,001 53,469 Net investment income before income taxes 37,555 38,484 Income tax expense 1 96 Net investment income 37,554 38,388 Net realized (losses) gains: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (11,858 ) (1,308 ) Controlled investments 31 1,973 Foreign currency - 12 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 23,160 (2,929 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (22,463 ) (16 ) Controlled investments 2,320 8,797 Foreign currency (23 ) 26 Provision for taxes (637 ) (131 ) Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (9,470 ) 6,424 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations 28,084 44,812 Less: Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation (676 ) (239 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 27,408 $ 44,573 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic 103,660,370 100,937,026 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 122,443,478 123,591,432 Distributions declared and paid per share $ 0.36 $ 0.32 ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management. ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with approximately $50 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501907151/en/

