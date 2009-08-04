[April 30, 2024] New Mexico Gas Company Upgrades to the Latest Version of Hansen CIS Tweet

Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce that New Mexico Gas Company is upgrading to the latest version of Hansen CIS. Under the terms of the new agreement, the latest version of Hansen CIS, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities, will enable New Mexico Gas Company to deliver a new and improved user experience, utilising contemporary browser technologies, as well as configurable displays and processes. As part of the project, Hansen is working alongside implementation partner, Cognizant. Tommy Sanders, Vice President, Customer and Support Services at New Mexico Gas Company, commented: "New Mexico Gas Company is confident that the Hansen CIS upgrade will enable an even greater level of service and experience for our customers." David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: "At Hansen, we develop long-standing relationships wth our customers based on our commitment to solving both their current and future business needs, in the face rapidly changing energy landscape. Having been at the core of New Mexico Gas Company's business for more than 10 years, I am delighted that New Mexico Gas Company has elected to upgrade and continue its partnership with Hansen into the future."



For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com. About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes. For more information, visit www.hansencx.com About New Mexico Gas Company As the largest natural gas distribution utility in the state, New Mexico Gas Company provides service to 540,000 homes and businesses, and about 1.3 million people throughout New Mexico. The company has more than 700 employees in 26 offices, who are responsible for safely and reliably operating 12,300 miles of pipelines across the state. New Mexico Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc. For more information, visit www.nmgco.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430033761/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]