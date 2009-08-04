TMCnet News
New PhotoShelter Library UI With Advanced AI Supercharges Marketing & Creative Teams
PhotoShelter's newest platform is the most intuitive, modern DAM on the market
NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotoShelter, the premier digital asset management (DAM) and content distribution software for marketing and creative teams, announced the release of a brand new library user interface (UI), Lumen, for all PhotoShelter for Brands customers. Lumen expands on PhotoShelter's award-winning solution with advanced AI, enhanced metadata, and more, and each feature is deeply integrated into the platform customers already know and love. With the launch of Lumen, PhotoShelter is now the most intuitive, modern DAM on the market.
Lumen includes all of PhotoShelter's existing AI capabilities as well as a new suite of features not previously available on its Classic interface, including:
Lumen is built on a robust, modern platform, enabling PhotoShelter to release new features and functionality faster than ever before. This ensures the PhotoShelter platform remains at the forefront of DAM innovation and provides customers with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve.
PhotoShelter for Brands customers who have tried Lumen are already seeing results with the upgrade. Ben Green, team photographer for the Buffalo Bills stated, "Lumen is anything and everything a professional photographer or digital asset manager could want in a modern cloud-based archive. From the user-experience to the way PhotoShelter has maximized their most powerful features, it is an easy and intuitive re-design to a platform we all know and love. Excited to see all the ways in which Lumen improves our workflow at the Buffalo Bills!"
Lumen is available now to all PhotoShelter for Brands customers. To learn more about Lumen and PhotoShelter's full suite of products, click here.
About PhotoShelter
Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is an industry-leading digital asset management solution that helps you organize, manage, distribute, instantly share, and collaborate with your team on digital content. With 5+ billion assets securely managed and nearly 100 million annual downloads, PhotoShelter is the fastest, easiest, and most intuitive way to manage and automate your end-to-end content workflow to drive your brand engagement, get better ROI from content and improve efficiency across your team. That's why thousands of organizations and enterprises globally like Delta Airlines, FreshDirect, IMG Golf, Wendy's, and more trust PhotoShelter with their success. Now, with the 2023 acquisition of Socialie, PhotoShelter is able to help brands activate the social channels of all their stakeholders via automated content distribution and better understand how social content is performing across partner channels, to exponentially expand their reach and drive more engagement. Learn more at: brands.photoshelter.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-photoshelter-library-ui-with-advanced-ai-supercharges-marketing--creative-teams-302130658.html
SOURCE PhotoShelter
