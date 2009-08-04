[April 30, 2024] New CompTIA Workforce Advisory Council will address IT staffing challenges Tweet

Downers Grove, IL, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry, has expanded its role in fostering a data-driven culture with the formation of a new CompTIA Community Workforce Advisory Council. The council, comprised of eight industry experts from multiple organizations, will identify current IT workforce trends and raise awareness to initiatives and best practices to help both employers and employees maximize their potential in a fair and equitable manner. The council will foster partnerships and collaboration to share members’ collective expertise, resources and experience to address IT workforce challenges. “CompTIA Community members, like many businesses, face workforce challenges when it comes to finding and retaining the best talent to optimize their operations, and grow their business,” said MJ Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. “The formation of the new Workforce Advisory Council will help businesses adapt to changing needs within the workplace and attract and keep the top IT workers. The council is proud to offer innovative resources and tools to help members use current workforce data to invest in their workers and create a dynamic IT workforce for the future.” The council will begin its work by creating content and resources that businesses can leverage to get the most from their IT workforces. The council’s goals include: Examining how the workforce is changing and how businesses shold respond.



Documenting best practices to attract and retain top tech talent. Identifying best practices and processes that address employee well-being, benefits and more.

The council is co-chaired by Amy Carr, vice president of marketing, SaaS Alerts, and Robert Forget, chief revenue officer, Credivera. "The establishment of a workforce advisory council is a strategic imperative for the MSP community,” Carr said. “The council is addressing critical challenges, such as managing a multi-generational workforce, enhancing DEI, and optimizing talent recruitment and retention to ensure they remain at the forefront of innovation and service excellence. The council will examine industry trends, hiring practices and employee engagement strategies to ensure MSPs are able to attract top-tier talent.” “Effective workforce management serves as the cornerstone for both attracting and retaining top talent in the tech industry,” Forget said. “As CompTIA and the Workforce Industry Advisory Council understands, investing in workforce development not only fuels organizational growth but also cultivates a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. By helping to develop workforce management strategies, we not only ensure that CompTIA members are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s digital world, but also foster an environment where talent is valued, empowered and inspired.” Caitlin Jopp, vice president of community and engagement, Channel Program, will serve as vice chair. Other members of the CompTIA Community Workforce Advisory Council include Kieran Blanks, vice president, workforce systems, Cortex; Cynthia Shreiner, senior director, community and events, CyberQP; Heather Simek, vice president, Rj2 Technologies; Desraie Thomas, channel development manager, The Chanel CRO; and Joel Williams, market director for Chicago & St. Louis, Robert Half. The council collaborates with CompTIA’s other industry advisory councils to advance the adoption IT workforce best practices, standards and skills within organizations of all sizes. Together, the councils will work to: Identify and analyze current and future IT workforce trends. Help the tech industry develop a diverse and skilled talent pool. Develop industry best practice standards for hiring and developing IT workers. To learn more about CompTIA’s industry advisory councils visit https://connect.comptia.org/connect/councils. About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org

Anna Turman CompTIA 6306788300 [email protected]

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]