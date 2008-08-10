TMCnet News
New Line of Interconnects Enables High-Resolution Video Transmission
IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has broadened its line of highly reliable 12G SDI interconnects engineered to maximize 4K and ultra-HD video signal transmission.
Pasternack's new 12G SDI cables and connectors are designed for high durability and reliability. They feature 10 µin minimum contact plating and BNC and 1.0/2.3 connector options, and provide four times the bandwidth of HD.
These 12G SDI interconnects offer multiple configurations, including PCB edge-mount and straight or right-angle options. The interconnects are designed with an operating frequency from DC to 12 GHz and are backward-compatible with 2081-1.
"Pasternack's new 12G SDI interconnects are ideal for maximizing your high-resolution uncompressed video signal transmissions and are available in both custom and standard cble assembly options," said Amar Ganwani, Senior Product Manager.
Pasternack's new 12G SDI cables and connectors are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.
