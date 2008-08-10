TMCnet News
|
New 40 GHz Fixed RF Attenuators Feature 2.92 mm Connectors
IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has expanded its line of 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators with 2.92 mm connectors that lower the amplitudes of signals in a wide variety of applications.
Pasternack's 40 GHz attenuator pads are engineered for preventing signal overload in amplifiers, detectors and receivers and adjusting RF signal levels to an optimal range.
These 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators protect measurement equipment and other circuitry by reducing RF power. The attenuators increase the range of power meters and amplifiers and are capable of impedance-matching circuits because of their low VSWR seen by adjacent RF components.
These new RF attenuator models from Pasternack feature power ratings of 2 watts up to 40 GHz and rovide attenuation levels of 0 to 10, 12, 15, 20 and 30 dB.
"The expansion of our 40 GHz RF fixed attenuator product line provides our customers with high-quality RF performance at a lower cost point compared to our existing variable attenuator product offering," said Steven Pong, Senior Product Manager.
Pasternack's new 40 GHz fixed RF attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.
About Pasternack:
About Infinite Electronics:
Press Contact:
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-40-ghz-fixed-rf-attenuators-feature-2-92-mm-connectors-302124967.html
SOURCE Pasternack
09/22/2008
10/08/2008
03/10/2011