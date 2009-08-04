[April 29, 2024] New Report Reveals Industrial Sensors Market to Reach Unprecedented Growth Levels by 2029 Tweet

A thorough study titled "Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor Type, Type, End-User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" indicates that the market for industrial sensors is expected to develop significantly. From USD 27.9 billion in 2024 to USD 42.1 billion by 2029, according to projections, there will be a significant increase, with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.







The demand for advanced sensing technologies is being driven by a number of causes, including the growing automation and digitization across industries. The market offers a wide range of sensor types to meet the needs of different end-user industries. These include position sensors, humidity & moisture sensors, gas sensors, temperature sensors, level sensors, and pressure sensors.



Adherence to strict rules and safety requirements is necessary in many businesses, which makes the use of high-performance industrial sensors necessary. These sensors are essential for monitoring hazardous compounds, preventing accidents, protecting worker safety, and assuring compliance with environmental requirements. The need for accurate and dependable sensor technology is growing as environmental sustainability and occupational safety become more and more important on a worldwide scale. The increasing emphasis on safety and sustainability highlights how important industrial sensors are to encouraging ethical business practices and reducing hazards. As a result, the industrial sensor market continues to expand due to the pressing demand for more safety precautions and improved regulatory compliance in a variety of industries.





Contact sensor segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Industrial sensors of the contact type are a well-established and conventional technology available on the market. In spite of their longevity, contact sensors are becoming more and more in demand in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, chemicals, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals. Contact sensors are essential for accurate monitoring and control of numerous operations, such as mixing, blending, and packaging, especially in the pharmaceutical business. Maintaining product quality, consistency, and compliance with strict regulatory standards requires this kind of painstaking scrutiny. Given their critical role in improving operational effectiveness and regulatory compliance, contact sensors are predicted to have continued growth in demand. These kinds of factors highlight the segment's continued relevance and projected growth in the industrial sensor market.



The image sensor segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Machine vision and industrial surveillance are the two main uses for image sensors, which are essential parts of many businesses. The need for high-resolution imaging systems is fueled by the increasing use of these applications. Each pixel in image sensors is designed to have a microlense on top of it that focuses incoming light onto the sensor surface. For accurate imaging in industrial situations, this design reduces picture distortion and improves sharpness. Furthermore, improvements in microlens designs allow for even more optimisation of light-gathering capabilities, which raises the bar for image quality. All of these elements work together to drive the market for image sensors, highlighting the critical role that these devices play in enabling improved imaging technologies for a wide range of industrial applications.



Manufacturing segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the industrial sensor market during the forecast period.



Modern manufacturing processes rely heavily on industrial sensors because they provide real-time data on vital characteristics like temperature, pressure, flow, and level. Manufacturers can attain exact control and optimisation of manufacturing activities with the help of this data-driven strategy. Manufacturers can increase operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness by optimising resource utilisation, reducing waste, and preventing overproduction by utilising the insights obtained from industrial sensors. In addition, the utilisation of industrial sensors to support predictive maintenance techniques allows for the prompt detection and repair of possible equipment malfunctions, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency. Additionally, industrial sensors support cost-saving measures and sustainability initiatives by tracking and modifying energy usage patterns to optimise energy consumption. Overall plant performance is further improved by industrial sensors by locating and removing manufacturing process bottlenecks. A new era of improved operational excellence is being ushered in by the broad adoption of industrial sensors throughout manufacturing industries, which can be shown to promote efficiency, productivity, and product quality.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest share of the industrial sensor market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the greatest market share and lead the industrial sensor market throughout the forecast period. This is explained by a number of important variables, most notably the fact that the region is home to the greatest number of smartphone users worldwide. The trend of adding sensors to tablets, smart bands, and smartphones is increasing as a result of developments in sensing technology. This has consequently sparked the creation of novel sensor types that have improved utility, precision, and dependability. These developments include wireless communication capabilities, miniaturised sensors, and integration with cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The Asia Pacific area's industrial sensors market is expected to experience significant growth due to these technological advancements, highlighting the crucial role that innovation will play in determining the direction of sensor technologies in the region.



Key Players Leading players in the industrial sensor market include Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Panasonic (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Dwyer Instruments, LLC. (US), and Bosch Sensortec (Germany) and Omega Engineering Inc. (US), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan), Safran Colibrys SA (Switzerland), Analog Devices Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Breeze Technologies (Germany), eLichens (France) and Edinburgh Sensors (UK) are few other key companies operating in the industrial sensor market.



