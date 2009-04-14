TMCnet News
New Attenuators Cover mm-Wave Frequency Bands from 26.5 to 110 GHz
IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has expanded its line of wideband, log periodic antennas.
Pasternack's new waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators utilize GaAs MMIC semiconductor technology and offer 0 dB to 30 dB attenuation tuning adjustment with a voltage range of 0 Vdc to 5 Vdc. Designers will find these broadband, voltage variable attenuators useful in receive chains to tune mm-wave signal levels to optimize system-level performance.
The attenuators are available in rugged, compact, military-grade, gold-plated aluminum package designs that operate across -10 to +60 degrees Celsius. They support a variety of waveguide sizes and can withstand exposure up to 95% relative humidity and altitudes of up to 10,000-feet.
This portfolio of broadband, waveguide, voltage variable attenuators features a fast switching speed of 25 nsec typical, insertion loss ranges from 4 to 6 dB, and high-input power handling up to +23 dBm.
"Our new line of igh-reliability, waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators are ideal for downlink or receive channels where adjusting/tuning signal levels to optimize system-level performance is necessary. These continuously variable waveguide attenuators are in-stock and available to ship the same day ordered," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.
Pasternack's new waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.
