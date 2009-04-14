[April 26, 2024]

New Attenuators Cover mm-Wave Frequency Bands from 26.5 to 110 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has expanded its line of wideband, log periodic antennas.

Pasternack's new waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators utilize GaAs MMIC semiconductor technology and offer 0 dB to 30 dB attenuation tuning adjustment with a voltage range of 0 Vdc to 5 Vdc. Designers will find these broadband, voltage variable attenuators useful in receive chains to tune mm-wave signal levels to optimize system-level performance.

The attenuators are available in rugged, compact, military-grade, gold-plated aluminum package designs that operate across -10 to +60 degrees Celsius. They support a variety of waveguide sizes and can withstand exposure up to 95% relative humidity and altitudes of up to 10,000-feet.

This portfolio of broadband, waveguide, voltage variable attenuators features a fast switching speed of 25 nsec typical, insertion loss ranges from 4 to 6 dB, and high-input power handling up to +23 dBm.

"Our new line of igh-reliability, waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators are ideal for downlink or receive channels where adjusting/tuning signal levels to optimize system-level performance is necessary. These continuously variable waveguide attenuators are in-stock and available to ship the same day ordered," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.







Pasternack's new waveguide packaged, voltage variable attenuators are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, contact Pasternack at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

