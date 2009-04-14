[April 25, 2024] New UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY to Feature Live Tournament, Fan Favorite UFC Athletes and More Tweet

Award-winning, Ottawa based mobile game developer-publisher, Magmic, in collaboration with UFC and Skillz, announce the release of their newest mobile game, UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY -- a fast-paced battle of Rummy where players can stack up against their favorite current UFC athletes. Players can take part in a 2-week LIVE TOURNAMENT now through May 3rd, in which players compete in UFC-themed Rummy games to reach the top spots on the leaderboard as they compete for a UFC Legacy Championship Replica Belt, UFC Store gift cards, and other prizes! UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY offers a unique twist on the classic card game where UFC fans can play against their favorite current athletes. Importantly, the game is 'Prize Enabled,' with contests available in all legal regions, and 'free to play' available globally. UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY is Magmic's latest example of creating a 'real money skill game' that innovatively brings the joy of a classic game like Rummy together with a popular sports brand like UFC. "We are excited to launch UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY in partnership with UFC and Skillz. Launching this app allows us to remain ahead of the curve in the ever-changing mobile game development landscape and monetization models. UFC FIGH CARD RUMMY is a 'real money skill game' that affords players the opportunity to play the game and earn prizes in all legal regions with 'free to play' available globally," said Magmic CEO and President, Mo Agha.



Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz is the leading mobile games platform, hosting billions of casual mobile gaming tournaments for millions of players worldwide. Download UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY from the Apple App Store or Samsung Galaxy App Store.

About Magmic

Magmic is an award-winning developer and publisher of mobile games since the dawn of the mobile entertainment revolution to present day as a leader in the Web3 video game realm. Established in 2002 in Ottawa, Canada, Magmic is a pioneer in the mobile gaming industry and has developed and published over 100 mobile games, many of which have reached #1 in the Card and Board game categories on the App Stores. Magmic's most popular games include Hasbro's Scattergories and Scattergories Blitz, Mattel's Phase 10, Skip-Bo and Blokus, Texas Hold'Em King, Passport Rummy, The New York Times Crossword app, Spite & Malice, Adventure Hearts, the Simply suite of card games, along with many others. With over 250 million game downloads over 22 years, Magmic currently has a player base of millions of monthly active users and tens of billions of hours of play. For more information, visit Magmic.com. About Skillz

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform on a mission to bring out the best in everyone through fun and fair competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual mobile gaming tournaments for millions of players worldwide. As the pioneer of skill-based competition for mobile gaming, Skillz has earned recognition with Parity.Org's 2022 Best Companies for Women to Advance, Deloitte 2022 Tech Fast 500 and one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. For more information, visit skillz.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425755097/en/

