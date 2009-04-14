TMCnet News
New UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY to Feature Live Tournament, Fan Favorite UFC Athletes and More
Award-winning, Ottawa based mobile game developer-publisher, Magmic, in collaboration with UFC and Skillz, announce the release of their newest mobile game, UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY -- a fast-paced battle of Rummy where players can stack up against their favorite current UFC athletes. Players can take part in a 2-week LIVE TOURNAMENT now through May 3rd, in which players compete in UFC-themed Rummy games to reach the top spots on the leaderboard as they compete for a UFC Legacy Championship Replica Belt, UFC Store gift cards, and other prizes!
UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY offers a unique twist on the classic card game where UFC fans can play against their favorite current athletes. Importantly, the game is 'Prize Enabled,' with contests available in all legal regions, and 'free to play' available globally.
UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY is Magmic's latest example of creating a 'real money skill game' that innovatively brings the joy of a classic game like Rummy together with a popular sports brand like UFC.
"We are excited to launch UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY in partnership with UFC and Skillz. Launching this app allows us to remain ahead of the curve in the ever-changing mobile game development landscape and monetization models. UFC FIGH CARD RUMMY is a 'real money skill game' that affords players the opportunity to play the game and earn prizes in all legal regions with 'free to play' available globally," said Magmic CEO and President, Mo Agha.
Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz is the leading mobile games platform, hosting billions of casual mobile gaming tournaments for millions of players worldwide.
Download UFC FIGHT CARD RUMMY from the Apple App Store or Samsung Galaxy App Store.
