New Snorkel Flow Release Empowers Enterprises to Harness Their Data for Custom AI Solutions
Snorkel AI's new release streamlines secure, programmatic data development so enterprises can cross the chasm to production-quality AI
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snorkel AI today announced the latest release of its flagship AI data development platform, Snorkel Flow, to further accelerate large language model (LLM) customization with enterprise data. Snorkel Flow's latest release advances its programmatic approach to AI data development by introducing critical enterprise extensibility, readiness and collaboration features as well as broader support for multimodal data.
While early adopters have realized some initial value from off-the-shelf LLMs, the more exciting potential of enterprise AI lies in the use of custom LLMs to perform specialized, business-specific tasks. To create custom LLMs, data from across the enterprise, often unstructured and highly sensitive, must be carefully selected, filtered, labeled and curated – and properly applied to a flexible range of base LLMs. Snorkel Flow is a scalable platform which makes this AI data development programmatic, just like software development, enabling industry leaders like Wayfair, BNY Mellon and Chubb to successfully build customized, production AI by operationalizing their data.
"Enterprises are quickly hitting a wall with what they can achieve using off-the-shelf LLMs, and are seeing that the next wave of value will be unlocked by tuning LLMs on their unique data and use cases," said Alex Ratner, co-founder and CEO, Snorkel AI. "As base LLMs become pervasive, including powerful open source options like Llama 3, the speed and accuracy with which data is continuously labeled and curated for fine-tuning and aligning LLMs becomes the key differentiator."
With features for enhanced connectivity, enterprise readiness, and human-in-the-loop collaboration, this release establishes Snorkel Flow as the central enterprise AI data development platform.
Flexible data and LLM connectivity enhance Snorkel Flow's position as a central and open AI data development platform that can be used to fine-tune any off the shelf LLM with all data types, from any enterprise source:
Subject matter expert evaluation, annotation, and collaboration: Connections between subject matter experts (SMEs) who understand the data and can evaluate model outputs is critical to achieving production quality AI. The new release of Snorkel Flow extends in platform support for SME annotation, evaluation, and collaboration.
