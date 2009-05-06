[April 24, 2024] New Velocity Logistics Center From AVI Systems Delivers Meeting Room Solutions With Speed and Efficiency Tweet

AVI Systems, the largest global audiovisual and unified collaboration systems integrator, today announced the launch of its new Velocity Logistics Center (VLC) in Flower Mound, Texas, expanding on the company's Velocity brand. The VLC is part of AVI's new 40,000 sq. ft. Customer Experience Center to be completed this summer. The Velocity Logistics Center streamlines the entire ordering and deployment process, offering a factory-like approach to assembly, testing, logistics planning and installation. This manufacturing approach ensures consistent quality and speed from order to deployment. The VLC has been designed for AVI customers who need to quickly deploy 20 to 1,000 or more standard meeting room systems across their organizations. "Customers want reliable, high-quality solutions without the lengthy quote times, lead times, and high costs typically associated with traditional AV projects," said Zach Valigura, Vice President of Integration and Delivery at AVI Systems. "For the first time in our industry's history, we've created a model that enables customers to order and receive system solutions within a matter of weeks rather than months. We've also reduced integration downtime and additional costs associated with custom designs." AVI customers can choose from a variety of pre-configured Velocity Certified solutions ranging from meeting rooms and workspaces to digital signage solutions. At-the-ready Velocity designs adhere to the latest industry standards and best practices for the modern workplace and offer a variety of optional features that can be added based on unique needs. In addition, Velocity Certification can be completed using acustomer's unique standards, allowing systems to be available on-demand with consistent pricing.



Velocity Certified Solutions When AVI Systems' solutions carry the Velocity Certified designation, the solution has been carefully vetted by AVI engineers to meet specific needs and productized with a comprehensive logistics plan. A dedicated VLC team pilots and tests each solution, creating a detailed installation and troubleshooting guide, assigning SKUs for simplified ordering and ensuring scalable, fixed pricing for the customer.

Efficiency and Speed to Delivery The VLC employs experienced AV resources as well as Six Sigma/Lean, global logistics experts. The VLC's trusted partners provide a large base of resources and logistics facilities to manage mass deployments of technology across multiple locations. The new delivery model also allows AVI's talented design engineers and technical teams to focus on the development of custom and complex AV spaces for AVI customers. The VLC team recently succeeded in assisting a large Fortune 50 customer in the creating and delivery of hundreds of rooms in less than 60 days from quote to successful deployment, using this fixed-cost, quantity-driven model. New Customer Experience Facility AVI's new facility in Texas includes a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center complete with the latest in meeting room technologies, digital media solutions, broadcast offerings, and unified collaboration demos all designed for the modern workplace. The facility also includes a designated regional deployment center for AVI's regional customers. The office space serves as the hub for AVI's innovative approach to delivering high-quality solutions on a large scale. David Watkins, a supply chain and logistics professional, serves as manager of the Velocity Logistics Center. "Organizations will appreciate the VLC. It's entirely new to the professional AV industry and provides the perfect solution to meet customer expectations for speed and scale," added Valigura. "As organizations transition to the modern workplace, they expect faster delivery of solutions designed to maintain productivity. The VLC is our proactive effort to keep organizations operating with high efficiency." ABOUT AVI SYSTEMS AVI Systems is the largest global audiovisual and unified collaboration systems integrator with 33 locations in the United States, and the ability to do business nearly anywhere in the world. Organizations who value the power of visual communications trust AVI Systems to enable people and teams to communicate their critical ideas. The solutions AVI designs and supports help accelerate decision making, improve human interactions and create immersive digital experiences. For more information about AVI Systems, visit www.avisystems.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424428621/en/

