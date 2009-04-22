[April 24, 2024] New 1.85mm Right-Angle RF Adapters Intermateable with 2.4mm Connectors Tweet

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has expanded its line of high frequency, 1.85mm, right angle RF adapters. The devices are widely used in the military and commercial markets for satcom, wireless communications, test labs, R&D, and many other space-limited applications requiring high frequency coaxial adapters. Pasternack's new 1.85mm right-angle adapters are precision manufactured to industry specifications and feature a maximum operating frequency of 67 GHz. They exhibit low VSWR of 1.35 (max) and provide mode-free operation up to 67 GHz. Also, these 50-ohm adapters feature stainless-steel construction for repeatability and reliability. A key benefit of these new 1.85mm adapters is that they allow 90-degree turns in spaces too small to accommodate the bending of many coaxial cabes. They can also reduce excessive strain on cables used in certain tight-space applications.



"Our expanded offering of high frequency, 1.85mm, right-angle adapters gives engineers even more interconnect options to address myriad test and measurement, R&D and other application requirements. Our mission at Pasternack is to support our customers with the largest selection of in-stock RF components that ship the same day they are ordered," said Amar Ganwani, Senior Product Manager. Pasternack's new 1.85mm right-angle adapters are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. The company also stocks a wide range of other right-angle adapters, including 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, 4.3-10, 7/16 DIN, SMA, TNC Type-N and more.

