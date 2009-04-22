[April 23, 2024] New Subscription Packages Provide Increased Client Value, Drive Higher Contract Values for DHI Group Tweet

New flat fee subscription packages from DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX), parent company to Dice and ClearanceJobs, are providing greater value and flexibility for clients. The comprehensive hiring solutions in the packages, which offer unlimited job postings for most companies, have driven increases in average contract value (ACV) and retention for Dice and ClearanceJobs since being launched in late 2023. The subscription packages are designed to upgrade the experience on both sides of the career marketplace, providing clients with a simpler cost structure and access to more resources at a fixed rate, and candidates with the ability to connect with more jobs, companies and career opportunities. Unlimited jobs postings provide unique value and differentiation in a competitive market that has long prioritized pay-per-job, pay-per-click, and pay-per-application models. The flat fee subscription solution reduces friction and gives clients the ability to manage the ebbs and flows in the hiring cycle throughout the year. Clients also get to boost a select number of jobs as part of their subscription to drive more visibility on urgent or harder-to-fill roles. "Recruiting for skilled technology professionals and security-cleared talent has long been a top challenge in the recruitment industry and a driving force for Dice and ClearanceJobs' long history in the space," said Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc. "Our new pricing packages not only create a greater value ratio for our customers, but they also provide a great experience for tech and cleared professionals that want to easily find all of the jobs offered at the companies where they want to work." The packages also include access to ClearanceJobs' and Dice's candidate databases, where millions of professionals are accessing career tools, evaluating companies and searching for their next roles, and branding solutions, to ensure that clients have all the necessary tools to reach passive a well as active candidates. The Company Profile, included in all packages, provides the opportunity for companies to showcase the readiness and attractiveness of their brand and culture to the specific candidates they are looking to attract. With the unemployment rate for tech professionals hovering in a range between 2-3%, well, below the national average, companies need both active and passive strategies, including a strong employer brand, to engage highly sought after tech and cleared talent.



The ACV and retention for both Dice and ClearanceJobs have benefited from the strategy. Dice new business ACV rose in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 of 2023. ClearanceJobs also demonstrated increases in new business ACV as well as increases in retention overtime. Customers can also purchase add-ons including advertising, additional branding services, virtual and in-person career events, and a white glove sourcing services solution where account managers provide a pipeline of hand-picked candidates tailored to roles. "Companies of all sizes are recognizing the value of this subscription model and are benefiting from a proven solution, solidifying return on investment for our clients," said Mr. Zeile. "It's clear we can continue to drive product innovation using a client-first mentality to ensure they have everything they need to win tech talent under the right cost structure. Today, these packages are already giving an edge to Dice and ClearanceJobs clients as they compete for critical talent in their respective markets."

To learn more about how Dice and ClearanceJobs' subscription pricing can help your recruiting needs, visit: Dice: https://www.dice.com/hiring/contact-us/homepage ClearanceJobs: https://about.clearancejobs.com/employers/request-demo *Dice and ClearanceJobs are independent services and are sold separately. About DHI Group, Inc. DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423558803/en/

