TMCnet News
|
New Research from Constant Contact Reveals Small Businesses Struggle to Market Effectively Due to Low Confidence, Limited Time, and Lack of Knowledge
73 percent lack confidence in their marketing strategies, and 81 percent are nervous the current economy could negatively impact their business.
WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, issued its latest Small Business Now report. Featuring insights from over 1,300 small businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, the findings reveal most small businesses struggle to market themselves effectively due to low confidence, time constraints, and insufficient marketing knowledge.
With more than 300 million small businesses (SMBs) in the world, marketing is essential for differentiation and conveying value to customers. However, Constant Contact's Small Business Now report reveals a concerning trend — many small businesses feel overwhelmed by marketing, and they are not confident that their current strategy is contributing to their business goals. Uncertainty about the best methods for communicating with customers and a lack of time to execute campaigns fuel a cycle of procrastination that prevents small businesses from reaching their potential.
"Small business owners are usually much more passionate about their products and services than they are about marketing, but they still need to attract and retain customers to grow," said Sarah Jordan, chief marketing officer at Constant Contact. "Our research shows that while most SMBs recognize the importance of marketing, they often lack the time and expertise to be effective, especially in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Constant Contact is committed to providing easy, yet powerful, tools that automate marketing to help our customers achieve better results in less time."
Confidence is Low, Driven in Part by Econoic Concerns
The economy is a bigger concern than in 2023, and small businesses aren't sure their marketing is effective. To account for that uncertainty and keep up, they expect to spend more time and resources on marketing this year.
There Isn't Enough Time to Prioritize Marketing
The daily responsibilities of small businesses often overshadow marketing efforts. When they do find the time, they say it takes too long, which leads them to procrastinate on the things that could make a big impact.
Knowledge Gaps Prevent Growth
Small businesses understand that they need to acquire customers, but they aren't sure which marketing channels to leverage, what strategy works best, or how to improve their campaigns.
To learn more about the findings from Constant Contact's Small Business Now, download the report.
Study Methodology:
About Constant Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-constant-contact-reveals-small-businesses-struggle-to-market-effectively-due-to-low-confidence-limited-time-and-lack-of-knowledge-302123872.html
SOURCE Constant Contact
07/13/2012
04/22/2009
03/30/2010