[April 23, 2024] New Version of Netwrix 1Secure Accelerates Security Threat Detection and Safeguards Data Both On Premises And in the Cloud

This IT auditing SaaS solution is now available in end-customer and MSP versions FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a vendor that delivers effective and accessible cybersecurity to any organization, released a new version of its easy-to-use and fast-to-deploy IT auditing software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Netwrix 1Secure. It enables prompt detection of suspicious activities around data across the Microsoft 365 environment, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), as well as Active Directory, and file servers. Netwrix 1Secure empowers customers to mitigate security risks before damage is caused, thanks to continuous security posture assessments. Accelerated attack detection speeds up the response to threats and does not allow malicious actors to remain unnoticed. The new version of Netwrix 1Secure includes the following enhancements: Improved security gaps identification and elimination with the Risk Assessment 2.0 module. The new version identifies more risk factors in the IT environment, including Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID, such as multi-factor authentication incapable users, dangerous default permissions, allowed third-party applications, and more.

Upgraded response to threats and prevention of unauthorized changes to Exchange Online email service.

Advanced compliance capabilities.

Ease of use. Now, SharePoint Online can be chosen as a destination for subscribed reports to ensure centralized access and enhanced workflow efficiency for security teams.



Tom Mucha , Director of Infrastructure and System Operations at Connecticut Computer Service. "The current pace of cloud adoption, with 73% of organizations operating in a hybrid environment, requires SaaS-based, flexible solutions that can ensure security across all three attack surfaces – data, identity, and infrastructure. We plan to further enhance our SaaS offering to address a growing demand for agile cybersecurity products," says Michael Tweddle, Chief Product Officer at Netwrix.

To learn more about the new version of Netwrix 1Secure, visit the product page. About Netwrix Netwrix champions cybersecurity to ensure a brighter digital future for any organization. Netwrix's innovative solutions safeguard data, identities, and infrastructure reducing both the risk and impact of a breach for more than 13,500 organizations across 100+ countries. Netwrix empowers security professionals to face digital threats with confidence by enabling them to identify and protect sensitive data as well as to detect, respond to, and recover from attacks. For more information, visit www.netwrix.com. CONTACT:

