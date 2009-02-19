[April 23, 2024] New Adobe Photoshop with Advanced Generative Fill and Generate Image Brings New Superpowers to All Tweet

Today, at MAX London - The Creativity Conference - Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled the all-new Photoshop (beta) with breakthrough advancements in Generative Fill now with Reference Image, delivering greater control for creators and superpowers for all Photoshop users to confidently create amazing images. Powered by Adobe Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model, these innovations are ushering in a new era of the world's leading image editing app with powerful generative AI capabilities deeply integrated into the workflows that creators know and love. New features including Reference Image, Generate Image, Generate Similar, Generate Background and Enhance Detail enable everyone to bring their creative vision to life in seconds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423274055/en/ Generate Image shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing results so people at every skill level have the tools they need to jumpstart their creativity. Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model is available directly in Photoshop and the Firefly web app where it supercharges the popular Generative Fill and Generative Expand capabilities. These new features empower everyone to generate infinite background variations, create a multitude of design concepts with differentiated color and style and bring to life detailed scenes from scratch with complete control. "This massive new update to Photoshop takes creativity to unprecedented levels - whether you are a professional or brand new to Photoshop," said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe. "Through new Firefly-powered features in Photoshop, we are bringing ideation and creation closer together and making editing images both more powerful and approachable so everyone can realize their creative vision." Transforming Ideation to Creation with New Levels of Creative Control Photoshop's new innovations further enhance and accelerate creative workflows, empowering users to make complex edits and create unique designs while saving time. By bringing ideation and creation together in one workflow, they deliver new levels of control and help everyone bring their creative vision to life at the speed of imagination: Reference Image helps creatives achieve the outputs they imagine, using user-selected images as generative inspiration.

helps creatives achieve the outputs they imagine, using user-selected images as generative inspiration. Text to Image with Generate Image shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing content with full text to image capabilities directly within Photoshop for the first time.

shortens the distance between the blank page and amazing content with full text to image capabilities directly within Photoshop for the first time. GenerateBackground replaces and creates backgrounds, making it easier than ever to generate content that seamlessly blends into existing images.

replaces and creates backgrounds, making it easier than ever to generate content that seamlessly blends into existing images. Generate Similar lets creators iterate with variations they select, to explore creation ideas more deeply with more precise control.

lets creators iterate with variations they select, to explore creation ideas more deeply with more precise control. Enhance Detail fine-tunes images to improve sharpness and clarity.



Adjustment Brush enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images.

enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images. Improved Font Browser delivers real-time access to Adobe's over 25,000 fonts in the cloud - without leaving Photoshop - so users can find the perfect type for any project.

delivers real-time access to Adobe's over 25,000 fonts in the cloud - without leaving Photoshop - so users can find the perfect type for any project. Adjustment Presets enables creators to effortlessly change the appearance of images with filters that apply effects in a single click and with the ability to create and save customized presets as well. Adobe has over a decade-long history of AI innovation, delivering hundreds of intelligent capabilities that hundreds of millions of people in the creative community rely upon in their workflows every day. Last May, Photoshop's Generative Fill and Generative Expand unlocked a new era for Creative Cloud, resulting in an unprecedented community response: Users have already generated over 7 billion images with Firefly since launch, and have adopted Generative Fill at 10X the rate of other popular Photoshop features. Thanks to the breakthrough Firefly Image 3 Model, the latest version of Photoshop produces even more lifelike and realistic imagery with the Generative Fill and Generative Expand tools.

Adobe Firefly was trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock. It was designed to generate content for commercial use that does not infringe on copyright and other intellectual property (IP) right such as trademarks and logos. Adobe uses a multi-layered, continuous review and moderation approach to block and remove content that violates Adobe's policies and offers customers IP indemnification for Firefly generated content. Commitment to Responsible Innovation Adobe is committed to developing AI in accordance with the company's AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency. In a recent Adobe study, 76% of U.S. consumers emphasized the importance of knowing if online content is AI-generated. To provide transparency around the use of AI within Adobe's applications, Firefly-powered features in Photoshop will automatically attach Content Credentials to the content. Like a nutrition label for digital content, Content Credentials are tamper-evident metadata that can provide more information about the content, including whether AI was used in the creation or editing process. Content Credentials are built on the C2PA open standard and supported by the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which was founded in 2019 to increase trust in the digital ecosystem. Today, the CAI has grown into a global coalition of over 2,500 members across tech, policy, media companies, creative professionals, researchers and more, all working together to add transparency to digital content. Community Inspiration Connect with your favorite designers and Creative Cloud evangelists as they live stream their Photoshop and Firefly tips and tricks on 23 April from 4 am and 2 pm PT as they answer questions. Availability Photoshop's latest release is available today in the Photoshop desktop (beta) app and will be generally available later this year. Adobe MAX Adobe MAX London (April 23, 2024) brings together diverse and vibrant creative communities from around the world for a uniquely immersive and engaging experience, showcasing the latest Adobe products, features and innovations. MAX London is packed with creative luminaries, musical performances and global, collaborative art projects and round-the-clock networking. Speakers such as documentary presenter Louis Theroux, filmmaker and photographer Margot Bowman and multi-disciplinary artist and designer Yinka Ilori will inspire and entertain audiences with their stories and insights into their creative processes. Adobe MAX will also showcase how Adobe is using Firefly with Creative Cloud, Express and Experience Cloud to power a world-class event experience. Virtual event attendees can livestream keynotes here starting 23 April, 2024 at 2 am PT. Adobe is bringing MAX to Miami from October 14-16. For more information and to register for MAX, visit max.adobe.com. About Adobe Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423274055/en/

