NEW PRODUCT, NEW TECHNOLOGY, NEW STRATEGY: NETA AUTO POISED TO SHOCK 2024 BEIJING INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE EXHIBITION

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, the largest international auto show this year, is about to open, attracting global attention. As the leading EV brand in China, NETA has officially announced its participation in this exhibition. From 25th April to 4th May, visitors can experience its latest technologies and brand-new product lineup at booth E405 in CIEC (Shunyi Hall, Beijing). Adhering to the brand value of "Tech for All" and brand mission of "Touchable Smart EV", NETA Auto is dedicated to provide high-quality smart EVs and advance technology to global users. At the upcoming exhibition, NETA Auto will introduce a brand-new lineup of products. Not only its existing models, NETA X and NETA S, but also unveil the new model, NETA L. NETA L will debut in both REEV and EV version. It will be delivered to its first Chinese cusomer at Beijing auto show and will be launched in over 20 countries worldwide during the second half of this year. NETA L will offer an REEV version with an extraordinary combined range of 1070 kilometers. Additionally, NETA L's most striking feature is its integration with NETA's all new AI flagship technology - NETA GPT, which will offer global users with a smarter NETA assistant and will redefine the experience of intelligent cockpits.



At this exhibition, NETA Auto will not only showcase its innovative strength and brand-new product lineup of smart EVs, but also seize opportunities to launch series of overseas activities. This move aims to further drive NETA's global expansion and bring high-quality smart EVs to global customers in vast markets, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. About NETA Auto

NETA Auto, a brand of Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., is a leading innovator in the smart EV industry. With a focus on "Tech for All" and "Touchable Smart EV", NETA develops high-quality EV and cutting-edge technologies. Its lineup includes popular models such as NETA AYA, NETA X, NETA L, NETA GT, and NETA S. NETA dedicate to bring smart EV to global mass consumer market, introducing new model each year and covering the A0-B segments. NETA has also developed the "Shanhai Platform," an intelligent and safe car platform, and HOZI Technology, which is committed to develop advanced technologies to meet user demands continuously. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-product-new-technology-new-strategy-neta-auto-poised-to-shock-2024-beijing-international-automotive-exhibition-302120975.html SOURCE NETA AUTO

